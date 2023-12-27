It’s going to be a wet New Year

A weather forecaster warns of the risk of floods as the rivers run full and the ground is becoming saturated from the recent downpours.

More rain is on the cards for the New Year after a cloudy and rainy Christmas on Monday that left some parts of South Africa flooded.

Residents have recorded up to 40mm rainfall in Delmas, more than 50mm rainfall in Brits, 38mm in Nylstroom, 37mm in Kilnerpark in Pretoria and 55mm in Newlands, also in Pretoria.

Weather forecaster at VOX Weather, Michelle Cordier, warns of the risk of floods as the rivers run full and the ground is becoming saturated from the recent downpours and more rain is forecasted this week.

ALSO READ: At least six people dead, 10 still missing after flash floods in Ladysmith

She said scattered to widespread showers were possible over central and northeastern parts of the country today.

“Heavy rain is still possible in North West, Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“There is also a high chance of thunderstorms in the Northern Cape and some of them could be severe and cause hail, damaging winds and heavy precipitation,” she added.

Cordier said more rain, scattered showers and thundershowers were forecasted for parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Free State, North West and Northern Cape tomorrow.

“Good rain is expected on Thursday and Friday over the western interior including large parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

Weather update: Thunderstorms and more flooding expected on Wednesday

“Less rains and thunderstorms are forecast for the northeast – eastern parts of North West, Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu Natal,” she said.

Cordier said most parts of Free State and parts of KwaZulu-Natal can expect rain on Friday while parts of the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape can expect widespread rains on Saturday due to a shear layer that will move over the country from Thursday.

Cordier said the northeast parts of the country will only have a few thunderstorms.

“It will be warmer on Thursday, but on Friday it will be cool again over the central parts of the country.

“On Saturday it will be cool in parts of the Cape provinces, but warmer in the northeast,” she said. Cordier said the heavy downpours on Christmas Day could contribute to flooding.