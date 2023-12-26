At least six people dead, 10 still missing after flash floods in Ladysmith

At least six people lost their lives after flash floods hit Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve.

According to the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, the search for the missing 10 people resumed on Tuesday morning.

“The heavy rains on Christmas Eve resulted in the Bellspuit River, which runs under the Mbonontathu bridge, bursting its banks, causing water to overflow onto the N11 road near the Limit Hill robots in Ladysmith Town,” said the department.

“This resulted in severe damage to infrastructure and several vehicles were swept away. One home was completely destroyed, one family member found dead, two are still missing.”

Three vehicles travelling on the N11 were swept away.

In one incident, a double cab carrying nine passengers was swept away. Three occupants were found dead inside the vehicle, while the other six remain missing.

In another incident, a Polo carrying two passengers was swept away. One person was found dead, while the other remains missing.

A Bantam carrying two people was also swept away. One person was found dead in the car, and the other is still missing.

“It is with a heavy heart that, during a time when most families come together to celebrate Christmas Day, some families have tragically lost their loved ones. We extend our deepest condolences to all the families and friends affected by this devastating incident,” said MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi.

“Our disaster response teams and partners will continue their relentless efforts to locate and recover the missing individuals. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the dedication of our disaster response teams and partners who have been working on the ground since the incident occurred.”

Immediate disaster relief has been extended to all those affected.

The department has called for vigilance amid the South African Weather Service’s warning for more than normal rainfall this summer.

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding has been issued in several provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.