Chill in the air: Unfolding weather patterns across South Africa

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

With the South African Weather Service (Saws) keeping a close eye on weather trends, residents are getting a clearer picture of what to expect in the coming days.

Tonight (Wednesday, 5 July), a spritz of isolated showers and light rain is forecasted for the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Additionally, the escarpment areas of Mpumalanga will experience a misty drizzle.

Weather forecast, 6 July 2023

Breathe easy, weather watchers! According to the Saws, no severe weather warnings are in place for Thursday, 6 July.

However, the KwaZulu-Natal north coast should prepare for early morning isolated showers and light rain.

Morning drizzle is also predicted for the escarpment areas of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Regional weather forecasts

Each region will have its unique set of weather conditions.

Gauteng:

The north-eastern parts will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches, but overall, it’ll be a fine and cool day.

Don’t forget your sunscreen, the UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga:

The eastern region will start the day cloudy with fog patches and morning drizzle along the escarpment.

However, conditions are expected to clear up by the afternoon, leading to a fine and cool day in the west.

Limpopo:

The morning will bring fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment in the east. However, it’ll be a day of cool, partly cloudy skies.

North-West Province:

Expect a fine and warm day.

Free State:

Morning fog will blanket the north-eastern region. However, the rest of the day will be fine and cool.

Northern Cape:

A mix of weather patterns here, with the southern interior experiencing partly cloudy and cool weather with morning fog.

The coast and the north will be warmer. Coastal residents should expect fresh to strong south-easterly winds.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches will linger over the north-eastern interior, giving way to partly cloudy and cool conditions.

But over in the West Coast district, it’s going to be a warm day. Coastal winds will be north-easterly along the south coast and northerly to north-westerly elsewhere.

Western and Eastern halves of the Eastern Cape:

Both regions will experience partly cloudy and cool weather. Coastal winds will be light to moderate and north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog will cover the interior with expected light rain along the north coast. The western areas may experience cold conditions.

Coastal winds will be southerly to south-westerly, becoming easterly to north-easterly by late morning. The UVB sunburn index will be high, so remember to pack your sunscreen.

Upcoming weather alerts

Looking ahead, the weather service advises that a cold front passing over the Western Cape, western and northern parts of the Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape from Friday into Saturday is expected to bring very cold, wet, and windy conditions.

These conditions may affect small stock farming and coastal navigation. Stay tuned to local weather updates for more information.