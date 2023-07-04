Weather update: Isolated showers expected in KZN on 5 July 2023

By Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued the regional weather forecast for 5 July 2023.

While fine and cool conditions are expected in most areas, there may be cloudy patches and fog in certain regions.

Here’s what you need to know:

As per the rainfall chart for 5 July, isolated showers are expected over the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, between Durban and the Eswatini border.

Apart from that, fine conditions are expected.

As of 5pm on Tuesday, there are no severe weather alerts or impact-based warnings.

Gauteng:

It will be fine and cool with a low UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool overall, but expect some cloudiness in the east. Clouds will increase along the escarpment in the evening, accompanied by fog patches.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy in the extreme west, otherwise fine and cool to warm. Some parts in the southeast may experience increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

North-West:

Enjoy fine and cool to warm weather.

Free State:

It will be fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape:

Coastal areas may be cloudy to partly cloudy in the morning and evening, but otherwise, expect fine and cold to cool conditions. Fresh to strong south-easterly winds will blow along the coast.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool, with fog in the north. Moderate southwesterly winds in the morning will give way to fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly winds along the coast. UVB sunburn index is low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool with morning fog along the escarpment. Moderate southwesterly winds along the coast.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Expect partly cloudy and cool weather with morning fog along the escarpment. Moderate southwesterly winds along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog along the escarpment, then partly cloudy and cool conditions prevail.

The south-western high ground may experience colder temperatures, with isolated showers and rain in the north coast.

Moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly winds will blow along the coast. UVB sunburn index is moderate.