Weather warnings 27 Sept: Coastal areas face turbulent waves and winds

Tomorrow's weather forecast across South Africa calls for caution along the Eastern Cape and between Port Edward and Richards Bay.

Tomorrow’s weather report, released by the South African Weather Service (Saws), calls for some caution along the country’s coasts.

Moderate to fresh south-westerly winds can be expected along the coast, which will become moderate in the afternoon for KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather warnings below signal the possibility of destructive waves and winds. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather Warnings

A yellow level 2 warning has been announced for the Eastern Cape coast.

Residents and sailors should prepare for turbulent waves and winds that could hinder sea navigation and potentially disturb harbor operations.

Furthermore, a more serious yellow level 4 warning has been issued for the stretch of coast between Port Edward and Richards Bay for tomorrow morning.

Provincial weather forecasts

Here’s what to expect from your province tomorrow:

Gauteng:

Anticipate a cloudy, chilly day with periodic showers and thunderstorms in Gauteng. The UVB sunburn index is expected to be low.

Mpumalanga:

The weather will be overcast and chilly, with occasional rain and thunderstorms, and cooler temperatures in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

A mostly cloudy and cool day awaits, accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the north-western regions.

North-West Province:

The day will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cool, with isolated rain and thunderstorms expected in the eastern areas.

Free State:

The sky will range from cloudy to partly cloudy with cool temperatures. Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms, becoming more frequent in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

While the east will experience some clouds, the overall day should be pleasant and cool to cold, with warm temperatures along the coast. Strong southerly to south-easterly winds are predicted for the coastal regions.

Western Cape:

Generally fine weather is expected, although it will be partly cloudy over the eastern areas. Light morning drizzle is expected in the extreme eastern parts of the south coast.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

The weather will be cold and cloudy with isolated showers and rain, except in the south-east where rain will be scattered.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Expect mostly cold and cloudy weather with isolated rain showers in the southern areas.

KwaZulu-Natal:

The day will be cloudy and cool but colder over the western interior. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are predicted in the west and the north.