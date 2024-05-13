Weather update: Isolated showers expected in some regions tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

Showers and thundershowers are expected in South Africa’s eastern provinces on Tuesday, while the rest of the country will have mostly fine weather.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern, central and southern parts of the Northern Cape, north-eastern parts of the Western Cape as well as the north-western parts of the Eastern Cape.

Weather forecast for Tuesday, 14 May 2024.

Mostly fine conditions in the west, but isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected east and central with morning drizzle along the escarpment of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.#saws #southafricanweather #weatheroutlook#WeatherSmart pic.twitter.com/yqIjLSE2NS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 13, 2024

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool with light rain and drizzle on the lowveld and escarpment areas, becoming partly cloudy in the west with isolated showers and thundershowers on the lowveld and escarpment areas.

It will be warm in places on the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated morning showers and rain in the east and the extreme south-west, becoming partly cloudy in the west with isolated showers and thundershowers over the south-western parts.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north-east, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in the north and in places over the interior.

It will be windy over the western interior until the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Windy over the north-eastern parts during the afternoon, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places in the east and along the west coast, while cool along the south-west coast.

It will become cloudy with fog patches over the extreme western parts as well as along the west coast from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise, moderate to fresh north to north-westerly in the afternoon, becoming fresh to strong southwesterly along the south coast from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places in the south, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming southwesterly from the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the north from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy with morning fog in places over the interior, becoming partly cloudy and warm from the afternoon with isolated showers and rain except in the south-west where it will be fine.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly becoming strong in places south of Cape St. Lucia at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.