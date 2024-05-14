Weather update: Extreme fire danger in Northern Cape, morning fog patches and isolated showers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

The weather service has warned of extreme high fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape, but otherwise, South Africans can expect morning fog patches with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-central and north-eastern parts of the country. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday 15 May 2024.

Morning fog patches in places over the RSA, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-central and north-eastern parts of the country. #saws #southafricanweather #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/fxzZ6wj9ln — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 14, 2024

Weather warnings, 15 May

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extreme high fire danger conditions over the central parts of the Northern Cape and the Ubuntu Local Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 15 May

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Western Bushveld.

North-West province:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated early morning showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape:

There will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fog in the western parts until the afternoon, but it will be cloudy to partly cloudy over the west and the southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine and warm but cool along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy weather with morning fog over the northern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.