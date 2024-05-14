Weather

Home » News » South Africa » Weather

Avatar photo

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

4 minute read

14 May 2024

04:15 pm

Weather update: Extreme fire danger in Northern Cape, morning fog patches and isolated showers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

Weather update 15 May 2024

Picture: Canva

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

The weather service has warned of extreme high fire danger in parts of the Northern Cape, but otherwise, South Africans can expect morning fog patches with isolated showers and thundershowers over the north-central and north-eastern parts of the country. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 15 May

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extreme high fire danger conditions over the central parts of the Northern Cape and the Ubuntu Local Municipality of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 15 May

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Western Bushveld.

North-West province:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated early morning showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape:

There will be fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fog in the western parts until the afternoon, but it will be cloudy to partly cloudy over the west and the southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be fine and warm but cool along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy weather with morning fog over the northern interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Read more on these topics

weather weather warnings

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community chat: Is the government taking illegal land occupation seriously?
Technology and Science Telkom network restored after nationwide outage, users compensated with 1GB data
Technology and Science Telkom hit by massive network outage affecting users nationwide
Elections ‘You had your chance’: EFF’s Ndlozi lashes out at Zuma [VIDEO]
Courts ConCourt dismisses Zuma’s ‘non-frivolous’ recusal application

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES