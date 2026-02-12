Wet and rumbling skies? Gauteng’s weekend forecast

SA Weather Service forecasts showers and thundershowers across Pretoria and Johannesburg on Saturday.
Gauteng residents can expect a wet and stormy start to the weekend, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecasting showers and thundershowers across Pretoria and Johannesburg on Saturday.
Pretoria: Showers and thundershowers
In Pretoria, Saws forecasts “showers and thundershowers” at 2am, with temperatures sitting at 25°C and humidity at 50%. Winds will blow from the south-west at 0.2km/h (0.1kt).
By 8am, rain showers are expected, with temperatures dropping to 22°C and humidity rising to 65%. Winds will shift to the north-east at 9.3km/h (5.0kt).
At 2pm, “showers and thundershowers” are forecast again, with temperatures climbing to 24°C and humidity remaining at 65%. Similar conditions are expected at 8pm, with temperatures at 25°C and south winds at 9.3km/h (5.0kt).
Saws predicts a minimum temperature of 19°C and a maximum of 31°C for Saturday in Pretoria. The rain amount is forecast at 5mm, with a 60% probability of rain.
On Sunday, rain showers are expected at 8am, with humidity at 70% and temperatures at 20°C. Winds will blow from the east at 15.0kt.
Sunday’s overview shows a minimum of 18°C and a maximum of 27°C, with 5mm of rain and a 60% chance of precipitation.
Johannesburg: 10mm of rain expected Saturday
In Johannesburg, Saws forecasts “showers and thundershowers” at 2am on Saturday, with temperatures at 22°C and humidity at 55%. Winds will be south-westerly at 0.2km/h (0.1kt).
At 8am, rain showers are expected, with temperatures at 20°C and humidity increasing to 70%. Winds will shift to the north-north-west at 9.3km/h (5.0kt).
“Showers and thundershowers” are forecast at both 2pm and 8pm, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 23°C.
Saturday’s minimum temperature is set at 18°C, with a maximum of 28°C. Saws forecasts 10mm of rain and a 60% chance of rainfall.
On Sunday, rain showers are expected at 08h00 with temperatures at 18°C and humidity at 70%. By 8pm, conditions are expected to be cloudy, with temperatures at 20°C and humidity at 65%.
Sunday’s overview for Johannesburg indicates a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 25°C. Saws forecasts 5mm of rain with a 30% probability of precipitation.
