Heavy downpours in 6 provinces and hot weather in KZN

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 12 February 2026

Severe thunderstorms are expected in six provinces on Thursday, 12 February, with a yellow level 4 warning issued for parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of hot and humid conditions in the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 12 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning in the central and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Expect damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, as well as localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Saws has also issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the North West, most parts of the Free State, northern parts of the Eastern Cape, and the Mpumalanga Highveld.

This will likely be accompanied by heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning, leading to localised damage to infrastructure, informal settlements, property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, as well as localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in the Kai !Garib, !Kheis and Dawid Kruiper Local Municipalities in the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Saws has warned of hot and humid weather in the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 11 – 12 February 2026.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 12 February:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north where it will be hot.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme northeast. It will be very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south. It will be warm over the central parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Free State:

Residents can expect a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be cloudy along the coast in the morning; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the western parts.

Western Cape:

Expect a fine day in the west; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and rain in the east, but scattered along the south coast where it will be cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northwest.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.