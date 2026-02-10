Wednesday’s weather: Severe storms in 4 provinces and extreme heat expected

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 11 February 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said heavy downpours, lightning, and damaging winds are forecast across KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape, while extreme fire danger grips Northern Cape.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 11 February 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 10-11 February 2026:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the central and southern parts of RSA.

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 11 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning, leading to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, as well as localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges are expected over southern parts of Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the southeastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Saws also issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning, leading to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, as well as localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, which are expected in places over the south-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kai Garib, Kheis, Dawid Kruiper, Dikgatlong, and Phokane local municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 11 February 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather, but hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions in the east in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy in the east in the morning with fog patches along the southern escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers in places in the northeast.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and western parts.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme northeast.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be fine in places in the west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog in the west; otherwise, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the south and east. It will be cloudy in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south. It will be cloudy along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning and evening fog patches over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the northeast. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the south, otherwise isolated except in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.