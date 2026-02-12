Wind in Cape Town’s sails this weekend

The Mother City is expected to remain rain-free this weekend, the weather service said.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast a dry weekend for Cape Town, with partly cloudy conditions on Saturday and clear skies on Sunday, accompanied by strong winds.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy

The weather service predicts partly cloudy conditions throughout most of Saturday, clearing by the evening.

At 2am, humidity will sit at 70%, with partly cloudy skies and a south-south-easterly wind blowing at 27.8km/h (15 knots). The temperature is expected to be 17°C.

By 8am, conditions will remain partly cloudy, with humidity steady at 70%.

Winds will strengthen to 37km/h (20 knots) from the south-east, while temperatures rise slightly to 18°C.

At 2pm, the wind is expected to peak at 46.3km/h (25 knots) from the SSE.

Humidity will drop to 55%, and temperatures will reach 21°C under partly cloudy skies.

By 8pm, skies are expected to clear. Humidity will increase to 60%, with SE winds at 37km/h (20 knots) and temperatures cooling to 19°C.

According to the weather service, Saturday’s minimum temperature will be 17°C and the maximum 22°C. In its overview forecast, the weather service indicated a rainfall amount of 0mm and a 0% probability of precipitation.

Sunday: Clear skies, warmer temperatures

Sunday will bring clear skies throughout the day.

At 8am, humidity will be 65% under clear skies, with an east-south-easterly wind at 10 knots. The temperature is forecast at 17°C.

By 8pm, humidity is expected to drop to 50%, with a south-easterly wind at 15 knots. Temperatures are forecast to reach 24°C at that time.

In its overview forecast, Saws said Sunday’s minimum temperature will be 15°C, climbing to a maximum of 29°C.

The weather service has not forecast any rainfall for the Mother City over the weekend, but residents can expect persistent winds, particularly on Saturday afternoon.

