Wet start, clear finish: Gauteng weekend weather

Across both Joburg and Pretoria, wind speeds will remain light.

Gauteng residents can expect a wet start to the weekend, with rain forecast for Saturday morning before conditions clear into Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Rain early on Saturday

In Pretoria, rain is expected in the early hours of Saturday and into the morning. At 2am and 8am, humidity will remain high at 90% and 85%, respectively, with temperatures holding at 14°C.

“Rain showers” are forecast during these periods, with a shift to “cloudy” conditions by 2pm and “mostly clear” skies by 8pm. Temperatures will peak at 20°C in the afternoon, then cool to 17°C in the evening.

The overview for Pretoria shows a minimum temperature of 13°C and a maximum of 21°C, with 3mm of rainfall and a rain probability of 30%.

Johannesburg will experience similar conditions. Showers are forecast at 2am and 8am, with temperatures of 12°C and 13°C. Conditions will turn “cloudy” by mid-afternoon and “partly cloudy” by the evening, with temperatures reaching a high of 19°C.

The city’s overview indicates a minimum of 11°C and a maximum of 19°C, alongside 3mm of rain and a rain probability of 30%.

Clear and warmer conditions on Sunday

By Sunday, both cities will see improved weather conditions with no rainfall expected.

In Pretoria, the day will start “partly cloudy” at 8am with a temperature of 17°C and humidity at 75%. By 8pm, conditions will be “mostly clear” with temperatures rising to 20°C.

The overview forecast shows a minimum of 13°C and a maximum of 25°C, with a rain probability 0%.

Johannesburg will follow a similar trend. At 8am, “partly cloudy” conditions are expected with temperatures at 15°C, warming to 19°C by 8pm under “mostly clear” skies.

The city’s overview indicates a minimum temperature of 12°C and a maximum of 23°C, with no rain expected.

Winds remain light

Across both cities, wind speeds will remain light at around 9.3km/h on Saturday, with varying directions including ENE, NE, WNW and W in Pretoria, and N to WNW in Johannesburg.

On Sunday, winds are expected to remain minimal, with speeds noted as “0.1 kt” in the morning, increasing slightly to “5.0 kt” by the evening.