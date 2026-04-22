Weather alert: Four provinces brace for widespread showers and thundershowers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 23 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of lightning, flooding, and infrastructure damage in the North West, Gauteng, Northern Cape and Limpopo. Coastal regions face navigation difficulties and disrupted beachfront activities tomorrow.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 23 April 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Thursday, 23 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to strong damaging winds, hail, excessive lightning and possible heavy downpours leading to flooding, and damages to susceptible formal/informal settlements and infrastructure are expected in the North-West province.

Saws also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as localised damage to infrastructure and settlements (informal), which are expected in Gauteng, eastern parts of Northern Cape and Limpopo except in the south-eastern parts.

The South African Weather Service further warned about damaging winds and waves, leading to disruption of port and small harbour activities for a short period, and difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the morning. A yellow level 2 warning was issued.

The weather service said damaging waves leading to localised disruption of port/small harbour activities for a short period of time and difficulty in navigation at sea, as well as disruption to beachfront activities, are expected between Oyster Bay and Algoa Bay in the morning. A yellow level 1 warning was issued.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 23 April 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, widespread in the north.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the western parts.

North West:

Cloudy, windy and cool to cold weather awaits North West residents with widespread showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect cold conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-east, where it will be cloudy.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather along the south coast and northeastern parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with light rain along the Wild Coast; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north and extreme east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cold to cool weather with isolated showers and rain, but isolated in the south-west.