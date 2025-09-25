Wet weekend ahead? Here’s what weather to expect in Gauteng

Got weekend plans? Here's what you need to know about the weather over the next few days.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast showers and thundershowers across Gauteng this weekend, with temperatures expected to warm slightly between Saturday and Sunday.

According to the service, both Pretoria and Johannesburg will experience a consistent pattern of showers and thundershowers throughout the weekend, accompanied by mild to warm temperatures.

In Pretoria, showers and thundershowers are expected on Saturday morning, before skies turn partly cloudy later in the day. Morning humidity is forecast at 65%, dropping to 45% by evening.

Wind will come from the north-east during the morning and shift to north-north-east in the evening at speeds of around 5 knots.

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 26°C and drop to a minimum of 13°C. Saws said the probability of rain is 30%, with about 3mm expected.

On Sunday, the capital can expect more showers and thundershowers both in the morning and evening.

Temperatures are forecast to climb slightly, with a minimum of 16°C and a maximum of 29°C.

Wind will again blow from the north-east at about 5 knots. Rainfall is expected to be similar to Saturday, with a 30% probability and 3mm predicted.

Johannesburg forecast

Johannesburg will see similar weather conditions, with showers and thundershowers on Saturday morning, giving way to partly cloudy conditions later in the day.

Morning humidity is forecast at 65%, dropping to 45% in the evening.

Wind is expected from the north in the morning and north-north-west later in the day, also at about 5 knots.

Johannesburg will be slightly cooler than Pretoria, with a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 24°C.

The rain probability remains at 30% with a 3mm forecast.

Sunday will again bring showers and thundershowers for both the morning and evening. Temperatures are expected to range between 14°C and 25°C.

Wind direction will shift from north in the morning to south-west in the evening, with speeds between 0.1 and 5 knots.

Rainfall is forecast at 3mm, with a 30% chance of showers.

NOW READ: Level 2 weather warning: Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in parts of Gauteng