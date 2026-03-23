When will it stop raining?

Here's the weather outlook for the week.

Rain is forecast for the next four days, and there are warnings of severe thunderstorms across multiple provinces.

Weather forecaster Juandre Vorster, also known as the Weather Hooligan, said rain will fall throughout the week and will only start clearing up by Thursday and Friday.

Vorster said 100mm of rainfall was recorded in Krugersdorp over the weekend.

“For the rest of the week, expect overcast conditions and afternoon showers,” he added.

South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the week will kick off with cloudy and cool conditions expected to persist in the east of the country.

“Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm into the week with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers still possible over the central and eastern parts of the country. They will be widespread for KwaZulu- Natal on Monday,” he added.

Severe thunderstorms warning

The service also issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in the interior and parts of Gauteng, Free State, North West, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape.

TLU chair Bennie van Zyl said it was the time of year when some areas still needed a final bit of rain to help final kernel formation in maize.

“It’s like riding a seesaw at the moment. We are currently in the southern part of the pre-harvest period.

“You may find someone here and there who may have already started harvesting, but I don’t believe in the summer rainfall area. But it varies from place to place,” he said.

Van Zyl said it was almost harvest time for the summer regions.

“It’s an important time, and you really need rain. You want the plant to have enough moisture so that it can swell nicely.”

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Rainfall

According to the weather service, on Saturday, Pretoria Zoological Gardens recorded 11m and Johannesburg Botanical Gardens recorded 17mm.

In Ermelo in Mpumalanga, 22mm was recorded, and there was 32mm in Secunda.

In the North West, Ventersdorp recorded 47mm and Bethlehem in the Free State recorded 29mm.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said in its weekly dam levels update that South Africa’s national surface water storage remains stable, with current levels at 95.7%.

“Increases were recorded only in Limpopo (+3.5%) and the Northern Cape (+2.9%). Middle Letaba Dam has reached 105% of full supply capacity for the first time in 26 years.

“The Vaal Dam recorded an increase from 100.1% to 101.4%.”

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