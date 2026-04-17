Will it be another wet weekend for Cape Town residents?

Planning an event-filled weekend in Cape Town? Here's what weather to expect.

Cape Town residents can expect a persistently wet and cool weekend, with the South African Weather Service forecasting slight rain throughout both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday: Light rain throughout the day

According to the South African Weather Service, “slight rain” is expected across all four key intervals on Saturday, from the early hours through to the evening.

Humidity levels will remain high, starting at 80% at 2am before easing slightly to 60% by 2pm, then rising again to 70% by 8pm.

Temperatures will stay relatively cool, beginning at 13°C in the early morning, peaking at 17°C in the afternoon, and dropping to 15°C in the evening.

Winds will be moderate, shifting from west-northwest (WNW) to northwesterly (NW) throughout the day.

Wind speeds will increase from 9.3 km/h in the early hours to 27.8 km/h by the afternoon and evening.

The overall forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 13°C and a maximum of 18°C, with a 60% probability of rain and an expected rainfall amount of 5mm.

Sunday: Stronger winds, higher rain chance

Wet conditions will persist into Sunday, with “slight rain” forecast for the entire day.

Humidity will range between 65% and 75%, while temperatures will remain steady, starting at 14°C in the early morning, reaching 16°C in the afternoon, and cooling to 14°C by night.

However, wind speeds are expected to intensify significantly.

Starting at 27.8 km/h at 2am, winds will increase to 37 km/h by 8am and peak at 46.3 km/h in the afternoon before easing slightly to 37 km/h in the evening.

Wind direction will shift from north-northwest (NNW) in the morning to westerly (W) later in the day.

Sunday’s overall forecast shows a minimum of 13°C and a maximum of 17°C, with rainfall also expected to reach 5mm.

The probability of rain rises to 80%, indicating a higher likelihood of consistent showers.

With rain forecast across both days and no clear intervals expected, Cape Town’s weekend weather will remain unsettled, with cool temperatures, steady winds and consistent light showers dominating conditions.