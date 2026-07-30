Will this weekend bring a break from Gauteng’s winter chill?

Gauteng residents can expect stable winter weather conditions throughout the weekend.

Residents in Gauteng can expect a dry winter weekend with clear skies across both Johannesburg and Pretoria, while daytime temperatures are forecast to edge slightly higher on Sunday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) forecast shows no chance of rain in either city over the weekend, with calm to light winds expected for most of Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Pretoria set for mild afternoons

Pretoria will start both Saturday and Sunday with a minimum temperature of 9°C before warming to a maximum of 20°C each day.

Early Saturday morning temperatures are expected to sit at 11°C under clear skies, with humidity between 55% and 60%. By 2pm, temperatures will rise to 17°C before easing to 15°C by 8pm.

The weather service forecasts easterly to east-south-easterly winds of about 9.26km/h during the early hours, becoming light south-westerly winds later in the day.

Sunday will again bring clear skies throughout the day, with temperatures reaching 15°C in the afternoon. Humidity is expected to decrease from 55% overnight to 35% during the afternoon.

“There is a 0% probability of rain, with an expected rainfall amount of 0mm,” the weather service said.

Johannesburg remains cool despite slight warm-up

Johannesburg is also expected to experience dry conditions throughout the weekend.

Saturday’s temperatures will range from a chilly minimum of 8°C to a high of 18°C. Temperatures are forecast to reach 10°C at 2am before dipping slightly to 9°C at 8am. By 2pm, the mercury is expected to climb to 16°C before cooling to 14°C in the evening.

Humidity levels will vary between 35% and 60%, while winds will shift from east-north-easterly and easterly in the morning to light south-westerly winds later in the day.

On Sunday, Johannesburg’s maximum temperature is expected to increase slightly to 19°C, while the minimum will remain at 8°C.

The city will continue to experience clear skies, with temperatures reaching around 14°C in the afternoon. Humidity is forecast to decline from 55% during the early hours to 35% later in the day.

“There is a 0% probability of rain, with an expected rainfall amount of 0mm,” the weather service said.

Will it be warmer?

While the weekend will remain characteristically wintry, Sunday’s forecast suggests a slight improvement in daytime temperatures for Johannesburg, where the maximum will rise from 18°C to 19°C. Pretoria’s daytime temperatures are expected to remain steady at 20°C on both days.

With clear skies, no rainfall and light winds forecast across Gauteng, residents can expect stable winter weather conditions throughout the weekend.