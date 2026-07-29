Weather alert: Damaging winds and waves with partly cloudy and conditions

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Thursday, 30 July 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of damaging winds and waves between KwaDukuza and Kosi Bay, while Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool, Limpopo fine and cool to warm, Free State cloudy with fog, KwaZulu-Natal cloudy and cold with scattered showers north.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 30 July 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 29 – 30 July 2026. Cloudy & cold conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the RSA, with isolated to scattered rain & showers possible. Snow is possible along the Drakensberg mountains. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/rhFmZY46Tt — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 29, 2026

Weather warnings: Thursday, 30 July 2026

Impact-based warnings

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds and waves, leading to difficulty in navigation, localised disruption of small harbours and/or ports for a short period, and small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing in the locality between KwaDukuza and Kosi Bay.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 30 July 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning frost in places; otherwise, the conditions will be fine and cool, becoming cloudy along the escarpment and Lowveld with isolated rain and showers in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cool to warm. It will become partly cloudy over the central and eastern parts in the late afternoon.

North West:

Partly cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the south at first; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect a cloudy day with morning fog patches over the central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts in the morning.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy in the south-eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine- to partly cloudy and cool- to warm conditions, but cold in places over the north-eastern parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with morning fog and frost in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, but fine and cool in places.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy in places, otherwise cloudy and cold to very cold with morning fog and frost, with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cold to cool weather with scattered showers and rain in the north; otherwise, it will be isolated except in the south-west.