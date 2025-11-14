Wits University responds to GBV protests amid national shutdown calls

Violence erupts as students demand action following alleged rape of fellow student.

The University of the Witwatersrand has issued a formal response to student demands following protests over gender-based violence that turned violent on Thursday when a motorist allegedly fired live rounds into the air after a confrontation with demonstrators.

The university received a memorandum of demands on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, from protesting students regarding what they termed “gender-based harm.”

The demonstrations began after it came to light that a student representative council member allegedly assaulted another student over the weekend.

At the time, Wits responded to the incident, stating that it had been reported to the Gender Equity Office by a fellow student.

The institution confirmed that the complaint is being investigated “in line with the University’s rules and policies”.

“The alleged perpetrator has been put on precautionary suspension whilst the matter is being investigated.”

GBV protest escalates

The situation escalated on Thursday when a group of students protesting at the university took to the busy intersection of Yale and Empire roads in front of the main entrance to the university.

The protesters were blocking the road when a frustrated driver exited his vehicle and allegedly became involved in an altercation with the group.

The man is seen in multiple videos brandishing a firearm and firing live rounds into the air, causing students to disperse before he drove away in an unmarked white vehicle.

University spokesperson Shirona Patel told News24 that there were no serious injuries, but two students had gone to the Wits clinic for scrapes and cuts after falling while fleeing the scene.

It was reported that police and security were surveying footage of the road, as well as students’ cellphone footage, to identify the driver.

According to News24, a law enforcement insider who wished to remain anonymous said officers were also securing bullet shells from the scene. Patel reportedly added that the protest ended for the day after the incident.

Background to the protests

Students began protesting on Tuesday after it came to light that an accused student had allegedly raped another student.

The enraged students took to the streets, angered that the accused students would do such a thing during an active campaign against GBV.

According to Patel, there were two other complaints against the student, but of lesser charges. However, Patel stated that the alleged victim had not come forward herself and had not reported the incident to the police.

The university reportedly attempted to contact the victim.

University’s response to demands

In its formal response, the university emphasised its position on gender-based violence, stating that it condemns all forms of gender-based harm and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to creating a safe, inclusive and socially just environment for all members of the Wits community.

The university said it established the Gender Equity Office in 2013 as a dedicated office to manage incidents of gender-based harm that are reported.

“The office adopts a complainant-centred approach, and all matters are managed confidentially to protect the complainant,” said the university.

It added that the staffing complement of the GEO comprises staff members who are appropriately qualified, including legal advisors, social workers and staff with experience trained to manage matters related to gender-based harm.

“The Gender Equity Office is committed to addressing all forms of gender-based harm and violence allegedly perpetrated by Wits-associated respondents, with its scope focusing on matters including verbal, non-verbal and physical sexual harassment, sexual assault, gendered discrimination, gendered bullying, rape and grooming, amongst many other types of harm.”

The university acknowledged that while anonymous reporting is accepted, the GEO’s policy recognises that anonymous reporting does limit the GEO’s ability to adequately investigate matters and creates challenges in relation to disciplinary processes where the complainant is not known.

This is because, without identifying the complainant, it is not always possible to formulate a legally sound charge that would enable adequate disciplinary steps to be taken.

Key points of contention

Among the demands, students wanted the CCTV footage to be made public and for the university to open a criminal case.

The university firmly rejected the demand for public release of footage, stating: “The University cannot concede to this demand. Surveillance footage is used by the University and the GEO as evidence to supplement complaints.

“It is further shared with the South African Police Services (Saps) and other relevant entities, where necessary, especially so that the complainant is protected. In line with the victim-centred approach, the public sharing of this footage has the potential to re-traumatise a victim.”

Regarding the vetting of SRC members, the university stated that all SRC candidates, including members of the House Committee and School Councils, are vetted before being confirmed as candidates for election.

“All incoming SRC members were vetted, and no complaints had been laid with the GEO, Legal, Academic or other University structures when the SRC members were elected. University rules allow for the removal of SRC members (and student leaders) on the basis of misconduct, including GBV, should such members be found guilty in an appropriate disciplinary forum.”

National GBV movement gains momentum

The Wits protests occur as South Africa prepares for the Women for Change National Shutdown on 21 November, which calls for women and LGBTQIA+ members to abstain from economic participation and lie on the ground for 15 minutes in solidarity with GBV victims, among other things.

The movement, which has successfully gathered more than one million petition signatures through initiatives such as asking people to change their profile pictures to purple as a symbol of solidarity and awareness, is demanding that GBV be declared a national disaster.

Miss SA Qhawekazi Mazaleni has urged participation in the shutdown, highlighting the persistent nature of the crisis.

She said that people should not be desensitised to the anomality of GBV.

“The petition to declare GBV as a national disaster was submitted last year, and it was rejected last year. It’s a year later, with a 33.3% increase since then, and we are fighting the same fight. It is not normal,” she said, warning against desensitisation to the issue.

Political controversy

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has faced backlash for comments perceived as dismissive of the planned shutdown.

During a media briefing on ANC national working committee outcomes, he urged South Africans to take collective ownership of addressing gender-based violence and femicide.

“If you protest because you want the world to see that we have a challenge called GBV, at the end of the day, fine and good, but that must be resolved by us,” Mbalula said.

He suggested the ANC would prefer the issue be handled internally rather than during next week’s G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, stating: “Long after those leaders have left, we must join the movement of GBV.”

Critics have described Mbalula’s comments as unserious and manipulative, questioning why the government has not previously taken substantial initiative on the issue.

