AfriForum hits back at Mantashe’s apartheid comments

Mantashe slammed AfriForum for turning to the United States and President Donald Trump to put pressure on the democratic South African government.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says they “won’t be intimidated or silenced” by Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe’s comments that the lobby group is driven by the hope that apartheid will come back.

Mantashe slammed AfriForum on Tuesday for turning to the United States and President Donald Trump to pressure the democratic South African government and provide humanitarian assistance for Afrikaner development.

Apartheid

“AfriForum is an anti-transformation programme, driven by the hope that apartheid will come back. It’s a mirage, and that mirage must be confronted by all South Africans, irrespective of colour, because it is going to hurt the country before we recover.

“It is not an attack on the ANC or Ramaphosa as they announced; it is an attack on the country, and everybody must be concerned; we must mobilise our people to confront right-wing mobilisation that is emerging in the country,” Manstashe said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Afriforum ‘driven by the hope that apartheid will come back’- Mantashe

‘Ludicrous’

However, Kriel told The Citizen that Mantashe has more to answer to than what AfriForum does.

“Mr Mantashe’s statements are ludicrous in an effort to divert attention from the real issues, this strategy does not work on us,” Kriel said.

“Mr Mantashe should answer why the ANC leadership that he is part of implements irresponsible policies that are to the detriment to the people of South Africa, such as the Expropriation Act, and they also disrespect minorities and specifically Afrikaners with regard to the Bela Act that targets African schools and our cultural existence.

“Those are the answers that Mr Mantashe should give, and we will simply go on with what we believe is right for the interests of all the people in South Africa. Also, including Afrikaners, we won’t be intimidated or silenced by these kinds of statements by the Minister, “ Kriel said.

High-treason

On Monday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, confirmed that it is investigating four case dockets of high treason linked to claims of a white genocide against farmers in the country.

While Hawks boss General Godfrey Lebeya did not disclose the names of the organisations being investigated for high treason, it is believed they include Afrikaner lobby groups Solidarity and AfriForum.

Criminal charges

This follows the recent criminal charges of treason laid by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party against AfriForum, accusing the lobby group of economic sabotage.

AfriForum and Solidarity presented the allegations to Trump’s administration, handing over the “Washington Memorandum” asking the United States to provide humanitarian assistance for Afrikaner development.

Trump halted funding to South Africa by signing an executive order against the country, alleging human rights issues in response to the government’s land policy.

ALSO READ: WATCH: AfriForum ‘not having sleepless nights’ over allegations of high treason