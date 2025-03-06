Trump threatens Palestinians in Gaza- 'If you hold hostages, ‘you are DEAD’

The US president's threat comes as the White House confirmed direct talks with Hamas to secure the release of hostages.

“To the people of Gaza, a beautiful future awaits, but not if you hold hostages. If you do, you are dead!”

These are the words of US President Donald in what he called a “last warning” to Hamas to release Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The threat by Trump comes as the White House confirmed direct talks with Hamas to secure the release of US and Israeli captives and end the war.

The US president has been calling for the forced displacement of Gaza’s entire population and for the US to “own” the Palestinian territory.

Trump, on his Truth social platform, also told the leaders of Hamas to leave the Gaza Strip and appeared to threaten civilians.

“This is your last warning. For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.”

Five Americans are believed to be among the remaining hostages from the October 2023 attack.

Much of Gaza has been destroyed by Israeli soldiers, and more than 46 000 Palestinians have been murdered by the Israeli Defence Force.

“‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – you can choose. Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you,” Trump wrote.

“Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted. I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job. Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

"'Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose. Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted! I am… pic.twitter.com/88EjVAyWAe — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) March 5, 2025

Trump has issued similar threats in the past, but Hamas has insisted that the captives will only be released as part of the ceasefire agreement.

The first phase of a ceasefire deal ended over the weekend after six weeks of relative calm that included exchanges of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

However, Israel has refused to move forward to the next stage of the ceasefire, which would lead to a permanent end to the war and the release of all captives.

Israel on Sunday also blocked the entry of aid shipments to Gaza, just hours after the first phase of its ceasefire deal with the Palestinian group Hamas expired, raising fears of hunger and extreme hardships during the holy month of Ramadan that began over the weekend.

South Africa has condemned Israel’s refusal to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and its closure of border crossings, saying it is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement, international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention.

Several Arab nations and rights organisations condemned Israel’s decision to halt aid deliveries to the enclave, with the Saudi ministry of foreign affairs saying Israel is “using it as a tool of blackmail and collective punishment”.

It is unclear how the “beautiful future” Trump promised residents of Gaza would fit into his ethnic cleansing plan. Trump previously said, under his proposal, Palestinians would not be able to return to the territory, Al Jazeera reported.

