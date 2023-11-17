Woolies removes Israeli product from shelves after receiving threats

Woolworths among other retailers has come under pressure from pro-Palestinian groups and supporters to stop stocking Israeli products.

Retail giant Woolworth says it has removed an Israeli product from its shelves after receiving threats.

This comes as Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza which has left more than 11,000 Palestinians dead, most of them women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Safety concerns

Woolworths said it had suspended the sale of the Israeli product due to safety concerns.

“As always, the safety and wellbeing of our employees and customers is our priority. Given the significant and credible threats we have received, and to do our best to safeguard our employees and customers, we took the decision to pre-emptively suspend the sale of the one product we had on our shelves that was imported from Israel.

“Woolies always endeavours to do the right thing by our employees, our customers and society at large. We continue to do this as we navigate these very challenging times,” the retailer said.

Opposing Israel

Meanwhile, political parties were at loggerheads in Parliament about whether to close the South African embassy in Israel and boot out the Israeli ambassador to South Africa or not.

This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tabled a motion that South Africa cut diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv and close Israel’s embassy.

Parliamentarians will vote next week on the motion.

The National Freedom Party (NFP) Al Jamah-ah and the Good party backed the red berets motion while Democratic Alliance (DA), the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) and the Freedom Front Plus (FFP) rejected it.

Anti-Semitism

EFF leader Julius Malema said people must reject the idea that because Israel calls itself a Jewish state opposing its “brutal system is anti-Semitic”.

“There is nothing anti-Semitic about opposing injustice particularly apartheid. Zionism does not equal to Jewishness or Judaism. No one must manipulate scriptures in the bible or Torah to promote ethnic cleansing or racism and mass murder of people,” Malema said.

