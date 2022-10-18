Zimbabwean nationals escape from Grahamstown prison

Faizel Patel

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) together with the South African Police Services (SAPS) have launched a manhunt for a group of Zimbabwean criminals who escaped from prison.

It is understood the seven remand detainees made a getaway from the Grahamstown Correctional Facility, in Makhanda, Eastern Cape Region in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ: Zuma is officially a free man as prison sentence expires

Correctional Services said investigations have been instituted and the circumstances relating to the escape will be confirmed in due course.

The seven are Zimbabwean nationals charged for rhino poaching:

1. Nhamo Muyambo

2. Francis Chitho

3. Trymore Chauke

4. Lubuyo September

5. Abraham Moyane

6. Simba Masinge

7. Bennet Kwarrile

Information

DCS has appealed to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the re-arrest of the escapees.

“They are considered dangerous and should not be confronted if spotted, information should be shared with the nearest police station. Their images will be shared during the course of the day,” it said.

Eight killed in prison fire

Meanwhile, eight Iranian inmates were killed in a fire that raged through Tehran’s Evin prison, the judiciary said on Monday, doubling the official toll from the blaze that further stoked tensions one month into protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Authorities in the Islamic republic have blamed the fire, late Saturday, on “riots and clashes” among prisoners, but human rights groups said they doubted the official version of events and also feared the real toll could be even higher.

The judiciary authority’s website Mizan Online said on Monday that four Evin prison inmates injured in the fire had died in hospital, after reporting the previous day an initial toll of four dead from smoke inhalation.

Gunshots and explosions were heard during the dramatic blaze from inside the complex, according to social media footage, while state media broadcast images of the aftermath with areas gutted by the flames.

ALSO READ: Suspected serial arsonist nabbed in Johannesburg