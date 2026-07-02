Zuma can’t run ‘parallel foreign policy’, says Lamola after India trip

Dirco is seeking clarity on how the visit unfolded due to the presence of South Africa's top diplomat in India.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s recent visit to India has drawn scrutiny from the South African government, following his appearance at a religious ceremony alongside one of the Gupta brothers.

Indian media reports earlier this week showed Zuma addressing journalists at a temple in Haridwar, saying he had travelled to see Ajay Gupta.

The former president described Gupta as a “brother and friend” who had lived in South Africa for many years before being “forced to leave”.

The situation has raised further questions after it emerged that South Africa’s High Commissioner to India, Anil Sooklal, attended the event.

Lamola reacts to Zuma’s India visit

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has voiced concern over Zuma’s visit, suggesting the former president’s international engagements risk undermining official diplomatic processes.

“It does impact us negatively that the former heads of state will be running a parallel foreign policy to the South African government,” he told reporters in Pretoria on Thursday, 2 July 2026.

Lamola stressed that official state visits are governed by formal procedures and mandates, which do not apply to former leaders.

“The former president does not have all those processes. So he really can’t be representing [the] South African government anyway,” Lamola told reporters.

Gedleyihlekisa went to go meet with the Guptas who are fugitives of the law in South Africa. Spitting in the face of our law enforcement agencies. Instead of partying up a storm with runaway criminals, Jacob Zuma should inform the government where are these people who almost… pic.twitter.com/aKthbN8Csl — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) July 1, 2026

Government seeks clarity on high commissioner’s role

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) is now seeking clarity on how the visit unfolded, particularly regarding the presence of South Africa’s top diplomat in India.

“These are issues that we’ll have to filter through. We are waiting for a report, internally, to see how it happened and… what are the implications in terms of our Foreign Services Act,” Lamola said.

The minister continued: “We will have to inquire to find out how did this happen, what informs it, what was the nature of the visit, and what was the nature of the involvement of our high commissioner in India.”

While acknowledging that former presidents are entitled to certain benefits, Lamola emphasised that these privileges do not extend to conducting unofficial diplomatic engagements.

“We must state that while the Presidential Act does allow privileges to flow to former presidents, it does not allow them to run a parallel foreign policy, which seems to be the case now with former president Zuma.

“You would have seen his visit to Uganda and Morocco, which he purports to represent the South African government.

“From what I’ve seen in India, the speeches were a bit different because it was about him reclaiming leadership of the country.”

Kathrada Foundation raises alarm over Gupta link

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has also criticised Zuma’s visit, citing longstanding concerns about his association with the Gupta family and their alleged role in state capture.

Meanwhile, an analyst recently told The Citizen that Zuma may have gone to India to seek financial support ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

The Gupta brothers – Ajay, Atul and Rajesh – left South Africa for Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), in 2018 shortly after Zuma resigned from office.

Efforts to bring them back to face justice have faced setbacks.

In 2023, authorities in the UAE rejected South Africa’s extradition request for Atul and Rajesh, who are wanted in connection with fraud and money laundering linked to the R24.9 million Nulane investments case.