Fury after local traders pushed out by Somali nationals in Bellville

Deputy minister says no-one has the right to intimidate, threaten or use weapons to prevent others from trading.

Authorities have condemned an incident in which Somali nationals are accused of chasing away South Africans traders at Bellville in Cape Town.

Bellville, also known as Little Somalia, is an area comprising many Somali nationals who moved to the place from the nearby townships, and most of them are operating stalls, shops and restaurants.

Somali nationals wielding weapons

Chair of the portfolio committee on small business, Masefako Dikgale, has criticised the Somalis and said that if what was seen on social media was true, the police must deal with the matter.

Dikgale said in the video that people believed to be Somali nationals were seen wielding weapons in their bid to prevent locals from trading in the area.

She said such scenes, in which videos have been circulating on social media, create a bad impression, particularly for people seeking to remain in South Africa.

She called on law enforcement to deal decisively with any wrongdoing.

“The videos on social media show people who are believed to be Somalian nationals obstructing SA traders from putting up stalls and trading in and around Bellville,” said Dikgale.

“Such behaviour is provocative and should be dealt with, as tensions could escalate at a time when anger against illegal immigration is high in South Africa.”

‘Arrested and prosecuted without delay’

Small Business Development Deputy Minister Jane Sithole said what was happening in Bellville was unacceptable.

Sithole said no-one has the right to intimidate, threaten or use weapons to prevent others from trading.

“If the videos reflect what occurred, those responsible must be arrested and prosecuted without delay.

“South Africans are frustrated by lawlessness and the perception that the law is not applied consistently in our country,” she said.

Sithole said the frustration would deepen if incidents such as these were not met with swift and decisive action by the law.

“While we must avoid unfairly judging communities by the actions of a few individuals, we must also be clear that South Africa’s laws apply equally to everyone.

“There can be no tolerance for violence, intimidation or the unlawful exclusion of others from economic opportunities.”