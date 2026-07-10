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Dry spell continues as Cape Town heads into the weekend

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By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

2 minute read

10 July 2026

11:16 am

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Cape Town will experience stable weather conditions throughout the weekend, with mild daytime temperatures and cool mornings.

Cape Town weekend weather

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Cape Town residents can expect a dry weekend with partly cloudy conditions on Saturday and mild temperatures continuing into Sunday, according to the latest forecast from the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The forecast shows no rainfall is expected over the weekend, with daytime temperatures reaching a maximum of 18°C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Partly cloudy Saturday

Saws forecasts partly cloudy conditions for Cape Town on Saturday, with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 10°C to a maximum of 18°C.

Humidity is expected to be around 80%, while east-south-easterly (ESE) winds will blow at about 9.26km/h (5 knots).

Saturday’s forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 10°C and a maximum of 18°C. No rainfall is expected, with a forecast rain amount of 0mm.

Sunday stays dry

The weather service forecasts another dry day for Cape Town on Sunday, with temperatures again expected to range between a minimum of 10°C and a maximum of 18°C.

Dry conditions will persist throughout the day with a rain probability of 0% expected.

Detailed hourly information for Sunday, such as humidity, wind direction, wind speed and forecast temperatures, was unavailable in the forecast provided by Saws.

Dry conditions for the weekend

The latest Saws forecast suggests Cape Town will experience stable weather conditions throughout the weekend, with mild daytime temperatures and cool mornings.

With no rain forecast for either Saturday or Sunday, residents planning outdoor activities can expect generally favourable weather conditions.

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Cape Town South African Weather Service (Saws)

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