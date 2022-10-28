South Africans urged to stop sharing ‘misleading’ terror attack messages

Faizel Patel

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) has urged South Africans to refrain from sharing “misleading” messages about possible terror attacks.

The US embassy on Wednesday caused panic after it released an alert warning that large gatherings could be targeted during the attacks.

Ramaphosa and Kodwa hit out at terror warning

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa hit out at the warning.

Kodwa said there was no direct terror attacks threat to South Africa right now. While Ramaphosa broke his silence saying it was quite unfortunate that the US government issued “that type of warning without having had a deep-dive type of discussion with us”.

“Following that, we were able to engage them and to get to understand precisely where this warning or this information has come from,” Ramaphosa said.

Misleading messages

Natjoints Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda has called for calm amid the terror attacks warning by the US embassy.

“Natjoints notes with concern the proliferation of false or misleading messages about possible targets of terrorist attacks. The general public is discouraged from sharing misleading information on social media platforms about terror attacks to avoid creating unnecessary panic and alarm.”

“Natjoints can give the assurance that the intelligence community diligently follows-up on any information at hand but has not confirmed the veracity of any threat at this stage in time. Security agencies remain on high alert,” Netshiunda said.

Safety of South Africans

He reiterated that safety and security of citizens remain the top priority and that the law enforcement agencies have measures in place to deal with threats to national security.

“Natjoints takes all threats seriously. As part of institutionalised processes, Natjoints has counter intelligence measures in place to assess and mitigate terrorism threats. The US threat alert comes at a time when heightened law enforcement visibility and targeted operations are already in place as part of Safer Festive Season Campaign which started on 15 October 2022.”

“All hands are on deck and all law enforcement agencies have joined forces to ensure that South Africans and those who live in this country feel safe,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda has urged South Africans to report any suspicious behaviour and activities to law enforcement officials.

