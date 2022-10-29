Daily news update: Load shedding suspended, Maggie Skhosana kidnapping and petrol price

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has delivered a rare glimmer of good news for the weekend – load shedding will be suspended at midnight on Friday.

Stage 2 load shedding will remain until 4pm on Friday, after which it will increase to stage 3.

Load shedding will however return on Monday.

The utility also said it would publish a “further update” on Sunday afternoon, “or as soon as there are any significant changes”.

Nkangala municipal manager, Maggie Skhosana and her driver Gugu Mtshweni reunited with their families after being kidnapped for six days. Picture: Middleburg Observer

Nkangala Municipal Manager, Maggie Skhosana has recounted her traumatic ordeal during the six days she and her driver Gugu Mtsweni were kidnapped.

The two women were stopped by men in police uniform, driving a Ford Fiesta with blue lights in front of the gates at the municipality premises in Mpumalanga.

The incident occurred in full view of security guards.

Skhosana told the SABC News that when the unknown men accosted them at the gate, they told her that she was under arrest but said they will not cuff her in front of her place of employment, and insisted they drive with them to her house as other police officers were already there.

SA facing record diesel price as fuel prices increase on Wednesday

Picture: citizen.co.za/ Neil McCartney

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of both grades of petrol, 93 and 95 octane, will increase by 51 cents per litre from Wednesday, 2 November.

The prices of diesel will increase by R1.43 per litre, which means that it will cost R25.49 a litre in Gauteng. This is a new high for the price of diesel in South Africa.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will now cost R1.03 more per litre, while the price of LP gas decreases by R0.98 cents per kilogramme.

Johannesburg Pride said it’s all systems go for the planned march on Saturday, 29 October 2022, in Sandton, despite threats of a possible terrorist attack. Photo: Insagram

The Johannesburg Pride march is set to go ahead with its 33rd celebration on Saturday, despite threats of a possible terrorist attack that could take place in Sandton on the same day.

On Wednesday, the US Embassy issued a warning saying they received information of a potential terrorist attack, said to be targeting large gatherings at an unspecified location in Johannesburg.

“We are confident that the 33rd Johannesburg Pride march and Pride of Africa celebrations can go ahead as planned thanks to our team, private security, the private security of Sandton precinct and the authorities,” said Johannesburg Pride in a statement on Thursday.

Real Housewives of Durban Sorisha Naidoo living it up in Dubai. Picture: Instagram @sorishanaidoo

Real Housewives of Durban star Sorisha Naidoo celebrated her birthday in style in Dubai with her family, friends and business tycoon husband Vivian Reddy.

For the past week, Naidoo has been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to mark her 46th birthday. Sharing behind the scenes looks into her big day, a private dinner at restaurant SUSHISAMBA Dubai, Naidoo went all out.

The reality star and family were spotted at Raffles The Palm, a luxury location they stayed in. Rates at the five-star hotel starts at R9,000 per night.

Gavin Hunt, head coach of SuperSport United says Orlando Pirates are the only Sundowns challengers. (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

The promotion of Saturday’s Soweto derby clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs seems to have rubbed coach Gavin Hunt the wrong way.



The Buccaneers will host the Glamour Boys this Saturday at the FNB Stadium and Hunt says he won’t be watching the derby as he will be taking his side through the final preparations for their tie against the other Soweto giant, Swallows. Matsatsantsa A Pitori face The Birds on Sunday afternoon at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“What upsets me is that for the last month, we have had this thing flashing at the right hand side of our screen. It doesn’t make sense to me. Why can’t we put the Stellenbosch versus SuperSport game flashing there? It really makes me upset,” said Hunt, as he referred to the promotion of the game on SuperSport TV.

