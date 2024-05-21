News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

21 May 2024

07:27 am

WATCH: Soweto Protest: Motorists urged to use alternate routes

Residents have blocked the road with rocks and burning tyres.

Soweto Protest: Motorists urged to use alternate routes

Screengrab of the protest in Soweto.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes following protest action in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Residents have blocked Chris Hani road near Klipspruit Valley roads close to Maponya Mall with rocks and burning tyres.

The protest action on Tuesday is causing traffic congestions and backlogs and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Watch the protest in Soweto

It’s unclear what residents are protesting about, but it is believed it is related to prolonged electricity outages.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) was unavailable for more details on the protest.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lenasia South residents protest over prolonged electricity outages

Read more on these topics

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) protest service delivery Soweto

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Ramokgopa says court ruling on load shedding could be ‘expensive and unsustainable’
Local News Community Chat: What should be done to make our roads safer?
South Africa ‘Relax’ – MK party says Zuma ‘still the leader’ after ConCourt outcome
Crime Campaign chaos: Nine-year-old shot, several injured in Limpopo ANC-EFF clash [VIDEOS]
Elections Why ‘leader’ Jabulani Khumalo missed MK party’s manifesto rally

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES