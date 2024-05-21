WATCH: Soweto Protest: Motorists urged to use alternate routes

Residents have blocked the road with rocks and burning tyres.

Screengrab of the protest in Soweto.

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes following protest action in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

Residents have blocked Chris Hani road near Klipspruit Valley roads close to Maponya Mall with rocks and burning tyres.

The protest action on Tuesday is causing traffic congestions and backlogs and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Watch the protest in Soweto

Civil unrest and area denial in Soweto this morning – that's 6 so far for this morning. pic.twitter.com/QlGhUq1O2B May 21, 2024

It’s unclear what residents are protesting about, but it is believed it is related to prolonged electricity outages.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) was unavailable for more details on the protest.

