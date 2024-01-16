Soweto tenant on the run after attempting to kidnap a child in a suitcase

Soweto mother finds her child in a traveling bag as fellow tenant moves out.

The child was found with her hands and feet tied up and a cloth tucked inside her mouth.

A 32-year-old Soweto women is on the run after she was caught trying to kidnap a child using a travelling on Saturday.

Child found in tenants bags

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the woman who stayed in a communal house was moving out of the property at the weekend. When the mother of the child, who is also a tenant, realised that her child was missing she decided to search the fellow tenant’s bags and that is when she found her child in the women’s suitcase.

“Police have opened a case of kidnapping after a four-year-old child was found inside a travelling bag in Protea Glen, Soweto, on Saturday, 13 January 2024,” Masondo said.

Masondo said the child was playing with her friends when the mother realised that she was missing.

She then started searching for her. As one of the tenants within the same premises was moving out, the mother thought of searching her bags and the child was found inside one of the travelling bags, with her hands and feet tied up and a cloth tucked inside her mouth,” he said.

Community warned to be careful

A voice note circulating in community groups in Protea Glen said the child had been taken to Lenmed Hospital, where she was receiving medical attention.

According to the voice note, the child seemed to have been drugged.

“There was an e-hailing car at the gate already when the mother realised something was wrong. She apparently told the driver that he would not go anywhere until her child was found,” it said.

There are suspicions that the alleged kidnapping could be related to muthi murders.

“Please be careful when you live in a commune. You never know what kind of people you are living with,” the voice note said.



The woman fled the scene, and police are looking for her.



The child is in a serious but stable condition.