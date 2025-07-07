Springboks can only improve now

It was not the start the Springboks had hoped for in their first Test of 2025, but a win is...

pringbok lock Eben Etzebeth charges into the Italian defence with eighthman Jasper Wiese watching on, during their incoming series clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

It was not the start the Springboks had hoped for in their first Test of 2025, but a win is a win and a tougher test than anticipated against Italy should only make them stronger.

The four-time world champion Springboks had to withstand a spirited second-half performance by the Italians, as they held on for a 42-24 win at Loftus in the first of two Tests, having led 28-3 at the break.

The bomb squad didn’t have the desired effect and the home side had to do most of the defending in the last quarter.

The Boks face Georgia after this series and then much tougher opposition in New Zealand, Australia and Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Coach Rassie Erasmus said: “It was a very frustrating game. They left some big names at home. They had youngsters who had nothing to lose and they imposed themselves on us.

“They manned up in the scrums, the mauling, defence and attack. It was a proper Test match and we were exposed in several areas.

“There were few new guys in this side, so there are no excuses,” the coach said.

“Yes, I would rather have this poor performance at this stage of the season but it doesn’t make it any more acceptable.”

The Springboks have not won back-to-back World Cups by fluke.

Expect them to show a marked improvement when they travel to Gqeberha for this weekend’s second Test.

