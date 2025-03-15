Parents remain hopeful after two-year-old’s brain tumour diagnosis

A family friend has opened a BackaBuddy account to raise funds for Logan's treatment.

Two-year-old Logan Usher has to learn to talk and walk again after two operations to remove an aggressive brain tumour.

Lynette Usher, a resident in Atlasville, Boksburg, told The Citizen her son fell sick on 7 February, a day before his second birthday, and was diagnosed with a brain tumour a few days later.

“Despite multiple doctor visits, his condition worsened, and his paediatrician admitted him to ARWYP Hospital for tests. While initial bloodwork showed no infection, an MRI revealed Logan had a 5-6cm brain tumour.

“Neurosurgeon Dr Sipho Mabaso confirmed the tumour was aggressive, growing into Logan’s brain and spine.



“A few days later, Logan was transferred to Sandton Mediclinic, where a CT scan revealed dangerous fluid buildup, requiring immediate intervention,” she explained.

Logan was diagnosed with grade 2 Ependymoma, a form of brain cancer.

Learning how to talk and walk again

Usher said that after two operations, Logan had to relearn how to eat, talk, and walk again. He will have to undergo chemotherapy until he turns three, followed by radiation therapy.

“He is recovering, but it is a long process. After his first nine-hour-long surgery, he still talked a little and saw us, but after the second surgery, he does not talk anymore.

“There is quite a bit of misperception about it. Many people think he has woken up and is going on with life, but he has to learn everything again,” she explained.

A little fighter

Logan’s father, Tyronne, said despite enduring more than 20 hours of anaesthesia in one week, Logan continued to show incredible strength.

“What also keeps us fighting is that Logan hasn’t stopped fighting as small as he is,” he added.

Logan’s mom said they had an amazing support structure that carried them through the tough time.

“It’s not necessarily a story the world wants to hear but we had a semi-premonition that the year was going to be major, we just didn’t know how. We love the church very much, and my husband Tyronne is in the ministry. Through it all, I believe that has helped us to keep hope.

“We received a solid word and promise from God that he would carry the boy through and that Logan himself has a great calling, so we hold on to it, stand on it, and fight for it. We pray every morning and every night for him, and we trust him for miracle upon miracle,” she said.

A family friend, Chantè Van den Berg, opened a BackaBuddy account to raise funds for Logan’s treatment.

“We just want his story to be one of hope,” she said.

