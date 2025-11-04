Crime

JUST IN: Brown Mogotsi reportedly attacked in Vosloorus

4 November 2025

A bullet-riddled car used by Mogotsi has been recovered by the Vosloorus police.

Brown Mogotsi attacked in Vosloorus

Picture: iStock

North West businessman and alleged political fixer Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi has reportedly survived a shooting.

Mogotsi was reportedly attacked in his car in Vosloosrus on Monday night.

It is understood that unknown gunmen opened fire on his car. A bullet-riddled car used by Mogotsi has been recovered by the Vosloorus police.

Mogotsi’s car was reportedly struck by eight bullets.

South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said she was en route to Vosloorus police station to verify the reports of the attack on Mogotsi.

The alleged political fixer’s name has repeatedly come up in the Madlanga commission of inquiry. It has also featured in parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims about political interference, corruption and collusion in the criminal justice system.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Police raid business premises of Brown Mogotsi amid ongoing investigation

