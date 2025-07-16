Police minister Mchunu ‘now under criminal investigation’

The DA laid criminal charges against Mchunu for lying to Parliament.

The DA says it has received confirmation from the South African Police Service (Saps) that Minister Senzo Mchunu is now under investigation.

Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa over the weekend.

Last week, the DA laid criminal charges against Mchunu for lying to Parliament about his proximity to Brown Mogotsi.

Criminal complaint

The DA criminal complaint asked the police to investigate fraud and the breach of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament Act by Mchunu.

DA Deputy Chief Whip Baxolile ‘Bax’ Nodada told The Citizen a probe has been launched against Mchunu.

“The South African Police Service sent a case update to the DA on Tuesday, including the CAS number of the matter against Mchunu, and the name of the investigating officer who has now been assigned to start the investigation.

Investigation

Nodada confirmed to The Citizen that the officer is a senior lieutenant colonel.

“A senior Lieutenant Colonel has been assigned as investigating officer in the criminal matter against Mchunu, marking the seriousness with which the Saps is treating the case of their former Minister”.

Nodada said the DA also submitted this conduct to Parliament’s Ethics Committee for it to investigate Mchunu on breaches of the Code of Ethics.

Nodada said the DA has provided the Saps with a full account on affidavit of the conduct OF Mchunu, for them to begin their investigation.

“Senzo Mchunu, as all other South Africans, must abide the laws of South Africa – and where laws are broken, criminal investigations must follow”.

Parliament

In March this year, Mchunu told Parliament’s Police Portfolio Committee that he did not know Mogotsi.

Last week, in a press statement, Mchunu told South Africa that Mogotsi was his “comrade,” but denied any improper relationship.

“Whilst the Minister knows and has met Brown Mogotsi, he is just a comrade and not an associate of the Minister. The Minister has never requested or received anything from him,” said the police ministry.

Mchunu also denied any links with controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Allegations

This follows explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

At a press conference last week, Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police operations, claiming that Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, had meddled.

These allegations reportedly include issuing letters to disband a task force, halting crime intelligence appointments and withdrawing case dockets to Sibiya’s office.

Sibiya has since been placed on leave as well.

