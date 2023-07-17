Station Strangler parole: Release of child killer stirs public outcry

By Cheryl Kahla

Norman Afzal Simons, the man believed to be the infamous ‘Station Strangler’ from the Cape Flats, will be released on parole on Thursday.

Simons was sentenced for the kidnap, rape and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1995.

He will be released on 20 July 2023.

Station Strangler’s parole

Simons was accused of 21 other similar crimes between 1986 and 1994, but police failed to link him to these cases.

He was only convicted for the kidnap, rape and murder of Van Rooyen.

The Department of Correctional Services’ (DCS) said Simons will be subject to strict parole conditions.

Opening old wounds

Despite this, Van Rooyen’s family is opposing his release.

In a community meeting held at the Lentegeur Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain, the family expressed shock at the decision to grant parole.

Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) Meeting at Lentegeur Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain on 16 July 2023 in Cape Town. Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The family’s spokesperson, Zorah Motasi, said the matter opened old wounds, especially since the family had only been informed of the decision two weeks prior.

‘Leave Station Strangler in peace’

Chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF), Norman Jantjies, said Simons deserved a chance at societal reintegration.

He said Simons had served his time and deserved to be left in peace.

However, Jantjies also called on the state to reopen the 21 unresolved cases linked to Simons.

Mitchells Plain CFP Chairperson Norman Jantjies at a Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF). Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

‘Life in prison’ should be for life…

Women For Change, a non-profit organisation fighting against gender-based violence and femicide, is demanding no parole for Simons.

The organisation said: “We believe that parole is a privilege, not a right.

“This man was only sentenced for the murder of one child, which means there are 21 unsolved murder cases. Twenty-one families have lost their children but have no answers or closure yet.”

“With so many unanswered questions over the deaths of the other 21 boys, there should be no discussion of parole. Norman Afzal Simons should never be a free man again.”

Right to parole

Back in September 2022, a group of activists called for Simons’ release, which caused uproar in the Parow and Strand communities.

At the time, SA Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen clarified the petition in a radio interview, saying the activists were not demanding the release of the notorious murderer.

Instead, they ask that Simons be allowed to exercise his right to apply for parole on condition he confesses to the victims’ families.

State ‘failed’ Cape Flats

Nissen said government had failed the victims since nothing had been done at the Cape Flats to commemorate the lives lost.

He said there could be more bodies which had not been found, and the opportunity to apply for parole would give Simons a chance to reveal if there had been other victims.

South Africans react:

The most intelligent serial killer in our life time, Norman Simons (Station strangler). He outsmarted the state out of 22 murders & only convicted for 1.



Then after serving only 28yrs, he goes home under 'house arrest', told not to interact with boys.



That DCS is in crisis! pic.twitter.com/Usu9ucktCP— Manikivana (@Manikipi) July 17, 2023

What if he commits more killings? Eish !— Jabulani Shangase (@JabulaniShanga2) July 17, 2023

DCS is going to visit him only 8 times a month – 8 times visiting an intelligent man who outsmarted them on 21 murders. Besides, which family or community doesnt have boys. No, man, no.— Manikivana (@Manikipi) July 17, 2023