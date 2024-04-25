WATCH: Lesufi urges Ramaphosa to sign controversial NHI bill

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is a big talking point in campaigns ahead of next month's national and provincial elections.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has used the NHI Bill on the election campaign trail. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill sitting on his desk, telling supporters it will improve the lives of those most vulnerable.

The bill aims to provide free universal health care to all South Africans. It has been criticised by some who claim it will collapse private medical care industry and decline health services in the country. The bill was passed by the National Council of Provinces late last year.

Ramaphosa has yet to sign the bill. He joked at February’s State of the Nation Address that he was going through it and “looking for a pen”.

‘Sign the bill, Mr President’

Speaking in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, this week; Lesufi said residents often had to travel far to get quality healthcare. He said the NHI would ease this stress, and urged the president to sign the bill.

Watch Lesufi’s comments on the NHI below:

Provincial chairperson Cde @Lesufi is in Diepsloot, Sarafina Park, Johannesburg engaging community members and potential voters on the importance of healthcare provision #VoteANC #LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/UCRVnqO2ln April 24, 2024

“The health insurance is very simple: no one must be denied access to medical assistance because they don’t have medical aid. Anyone should be allowed to go to any institution and get medical assistance.

“That is the future we want to create. We are asking our president to sign the NHI Bill so that it can be a reality.”

He said a “very big, highly-resourced, very important hospital” was needed to service the area.

NHI in a health system sick with corruption

Lesufi‘s comments come as the health department revealed it had opened 47 corruption cases against officials since January last year.

Of these, 15 were in the Eastern Cape – the highest number for any province in the country.

Responding to a written parliamentary question, Health Minister Joe Phaahla revealed his department had lost millions. Among the cost of corruption was R2.8 million in the Free State and R1.2 million in Limpopo.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa.

