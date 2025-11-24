Steenhuisen puts new spin on why George was removed

Political analyst said the decision to replace George with Aucamp raises serious questions about the true motivations behind such a move.

The sudden replacement of Dion George with Willie Aucamp as minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment not only raised eyebrows but also other concerns.

The speculation surrounding the departure of George was untrue, leader of the DA John Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen sets the record straight

“I wish to set the record straight, not least given the reports that seek to make out that his removal is due to external pressure and interests

“The simple truth is that it is not.” The DA entered the government of national unity (GNU) last year with a clear mission: to confront South Africa’s most urgent challenges and to deliver tangible improvements in the lives of our citizens, Steenhuisen said.

“The DA currently holds 12 positions within the national executive. It is therefore imperative that these roles are occupied by the most capable individuals our party has to offer – people who bring integrity, energy and excellence to government. Collegiality is crucial.

“Accordingly, I formally requested that the president implement the following changes to the DA’s representatives in the executive. These appointments will strengthen the DA’s contribution to the GNU and advance the urgent reform agenda our country and its people so desperately need,” he said.

ALSO READ: Is factionalism or performance failure behind major change to Cabinet?

Questions around the removal

Political analyst Rene Oosthuizen said the decision to replace George with Aucamp raises serious questions about the true motivations behind such a move.

“While it was officially presented as a routine Cabinet reshuffle, it appears to be driven more by internal party politics and factional conflicts within the DA, than by genuine concern for environmental or governance issues.

“Concerning me is that this move suggests personal interests and party power struggles remain prioritised over the country’s broader ecological and social needs,” she said.

DA couldn’t get this right

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said it was a pity the DA couldn’t get something like this right.

“It’s as if there weren’t enough discussions among themselves, or that there wasn’t adequate thinking that went into this,” Croucamp said.

NOW READ: DA leadership tensions flare ahead of 2026 congress