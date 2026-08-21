Steve Biko Hospital to switch off power on two floors for electrical repairs this weekend

Planned four-hour outage will affect maternity, neonatal and paediatric units as part of ongoing upgrades to the hospital's power backup system.

Steve Biko Academic Hospital will undergo planned electrical infrastructure repairs on Saturday, 22 August 2026, the Gauteng Department of Health said.

The work follows a major changeover intervention carried out in September 2025. “Which went smoothly,” said Gauteng health spokesperson Steve Mabona.

According to Mabona, an assessment by experts has since identified additional changeover breakers that need repairs to strengthen the hospital’s electrical system.

“Generators will automatically take over the power supply at the facility within a few seconds without unnecessary delays, which could otherwise be dire for the department and the facility,” Mabona explained.

Maternity and paediatric units to be affected

Electricity on levels 8 and 9 will be switched off from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, with the outage expected to last around four hours.

“Both of these affected levels house critical services such as the Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Neonatal, and Paediatric units,” Mabona said.

Six theatres, wards and critical care units on the two levels will be affected during the work.

Earlier this week, a multidisciplinary team comprising hospital management and clinicians started identifying high-risk patients for relocation. These moves are scheduled to commence on Thursday and conclude by Friday.

He reassured patients that the maintenance would have no impact on their health.

“Patients receiving respiratory support will be moved to suitable areas where their care can continue safely,” Mabona said.

Surgeries postponed, emergencies still covered

Thirty-three elective surgeries planned for the Level 8 theatre on Friday have been postponed, though emergency operations will continue in unaffected theatres elsewhere in the hospital.

“Emergency clinical services will continue to be managed through the hospital’s contingency arrangements,” Mabona said.

Restoring the hospital to normal operations afterwards is expected to take about 16 hours, as relocated patients will need to be moved back to their original wards.

“This is because all relocated patients must be moved back to their original spaces,” Mabona said.

The department will give further updates ahead of a final round of work on Level 6.

“This project requires commitment and dedication from all of us for the care and safety of our patients,” Mabona said.