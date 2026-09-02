Gauteng Health launches probe into extortion claims at Germiston mortuary

The department stressed that all forensic pathology services are free.

The Gauteng Department of Health said it had opened an investigation after claims emerged that officials at the Germiston Forensic Pathology Service facility demanded money from grieving families.

The department said it had noted “with grave concern” claims of extortion at its Germiston Forensic Pathology Service facility, according to spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Mabona said the claims stemmed from a circulating social media post, and it was also alleged that some officials demanded money to speed up postmortems.

He added that the department was taking the matter seriously.

“The department does not take these allegations lightly and has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding these allegations,” he said.

Mortuary services free of charge, department says

The department stressed that all forensic pathology services, including DNA analysis, postmortem examinations, and the storage of bodies, were provided free of charge.

Mabona encouraged anyone who had been extorted to come forward.

“We urge members of the public who have fallen victim to extortion to come forward so that the Department can follow due processes,” he said.

He added that the service could not be bought.

“Forensic Pathology Services are not for sale, and no member of the public should pay an official to receive a service to which they are entitled.”

Officials barred from demanding payment

Mabona also said officials were barred from demanding payment once a service had been delivered.

“No official has the right to demand payment from a member of the public after rendering a service,” he said, adding, “we wish to assure the public that no form of corruption will be tolerated.”

“All officials are expected to conduct themselves ethically and to serve with integrity.”

How to report incidents

Members of the public were encouraged to report incidents to the facility manager or to the department’s Quality Assurance unit.

Complaints can be sent by email to [email protected], by SMS to 35023, or through the 24-hour customer care line on 0800 203 886.