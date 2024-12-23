Stolen identities and crowns: Keeping up with Chidimma

Chidimma faced a rocky couple of months when she climbed to SA’s beauty pegeant’s top 16.

Once upon a time in a country filled with alleged xenophobia, there was a girl born at Soweto’s Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to a Nigerian father and a mother of Mozambican descent. Her name? Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina.

With a dream of becoming the face of the country she was born in, Adetshina did not know that having a Nigerian father and her mother’s alleged shenanigans would impede her from becoming Miss SA.

While she has become triumphant in the face of adversity, Chidimma faced a rocky couple of months when she climbed to SA’s beauty pageant’s top 16 and then runner-up at the prestigious Miss Universe.

Quest for the crown

It all began when Miss SA battled claims of neglecting South Africans by populating its Top 30 with non-South African contestants.

“Our national identity as South Africans is under siege. From China, Eastern Europeans, Zimbabweans, and Nigerians! #BoycottMissSA,” a tweep wrote.

The organisation in May told The Citizen that all the Miss South Africa Top 30 contestants met the eligibility requirements.

“The Miss South Africa 2024 eligibility requirements state that an applicant must be a South African citizen and in possession of a valid South African ID document or passport.

“If the applicant holds dual citizenship, they must provide details of both. All the Miss South Africa Top 30 contestants met these requirements.” the organisation added.

A name on everyone’s lips

Chidimma made the pageant’s Top 15 but many felt she did not represent them. Among the reason for their mistrust was that she did not have a South African flag on her TikTok bio, but rather a Nigerian and Mozambican flag.

Citizens came together to start an online petition calling for Adetshina’s removal from the competition.

The petition questioned her right to represent South African culture, arguing that her heritage is foreign.

After making the headlines a few times, Chidimma’s name landed on the political radar.

When Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie returned from the Paris Olympics he answered requests from the public to address the issue and took it upon himself to investigate the case of the Nigerian lady who had now made it to the Top 11.

“I just returned from Paris and will definitely gather more information. We cannot have Nigerians competing in our Miss SA competition. I want to get all the facts before I comment, but it already gives funny vibes,” McKenzie said at the time.

His comments were met with both support and criticism, with some arguing that he was focused on trivial matters.

Hands off Chidimma

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema defended Adetshina.

“Your citizenship is determined by where you were born, so if she was born here, she’s South African.

“It doesn’t matter. She’s not her parents; she’s herself. So why say she’s from Nigeria or Mozambique? She was born here,” Malema said on his party’s podcast.

“We cannot punish people based on where their parents come from. I’ve not followed the debate closely, but I would assume Miss SA has done the necessary due diligence and determined that she is a suitable candidate.

“These are issues stirred up by those who spread hate among Africans. Such people should not be supported.”

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) labelled the probe into her citizenship as “xenophobic bullying”.

Saftu deputy general secretary Nontembeko Luzipo said McKenzie’s “funny vibes” remark was irresponsible and appalling “because it strengthened the bullies, instead of giving courage to Chidimma”.

“The minister has regrettably contributed to the bullying of Chidimma – strengthening the internet trolls, who have spewed vitriol against the finalist of Miss South Africa – when questioning the legitimacy of her citizenship and eligibility to compete in the pageant.

“Her contestation in the pageant, is an affirmation that she is South African because a non-negotiable eligibility criterion is citizenship,” said Luzipo.

Not who you say you are

Spreading like wildfire, Chidimma’s controversial participation in the popular pageant prompted an investigation by the Department of Home Affairs.

The department revealed it had found prima facie indications of fraud committed by Adetshina’s mother after it launched an investigation into her citizenship.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber provided updates on the investigation. The inquiry was initiated after event organisers requested verification of her citizenship, supported by consent from Adetshina and her mother.

Schreiber revealed that preliminary evidence suggested potential fraud and identity theft linked to Adetshina’s mother, although Adetshina herself was not involved due to her age at the time of the alleged activities in 2001.

The department then issued Adetshina and her mother with the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act letters.

Spokesperson to the minister Duwayne Esau confirmed that the issue was taken over by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks).

He said the issuing of the letters was a step taken before retrieving the alleged fraudulent IDs and passports.

ActionSA questioned how Adetshina’s mother was able to travel to Nigeria while still being probed.

“Given the nature of the investigation, which involves circumventing immigration controls, it is reasonable to expect that any travel would be restricted, especially to Nigeria.”

Esau dismissed the notion, saying: “The owners of these documents can use them until they have been withdrawn by the department”.

The Hawks revealed that their investigation into Adetshina’s citizenship status was in its “infancy stage” and they are yet to focus on any particular person.

“We cannot confirm an investigation against anyone until the person has been brought to court. For now we are investigating a case of corruption brought by the home affairs department.

“We cannot confirm how long the investigation will take and when it will be finalised. It’s still in the infancy stage,” Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said.

Chidimma steps aside

Presumably affected by the probe, Chidimma released a statement of withdrawal a day after Home Affairs announced their findings.

She claimed the decision came amid safety concerns.

“Being part of the Miss SA 2024 competition has been an amazing journey. However, after much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to withdraw myself from the competition for the safety and well-being of my family and me.

“With the support of the Miss SA organisation, I leave with a heart full of gratitude for this amazing experience,” she said wishing the remaining contestants well.

A Nigerian princess

Her withdrawal from the pageant won her an invitation from her father’s land.

Silverbird Productions, the organisers of Miss Universe Nigeria, offered their support to Chidimma and acknowledged the difficulties she faced. They invited her to highlight her talent and heritage in their pageant.

In her acceptance video, Adetshina shared her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Damned if she did or didn’t, Chidimma’s acceptance of the invitation still landed her on the trends list.

Some supported her decision and praised her for her resilience, wishing her well, while others labelled her as selfish and an attention seeker.

Drowning out the haters, Adetshina won the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant and was named as an ambassador of the Enugu state in the West African country.

“I cannot express my gratitude for all the great things I have achieved in my father’s land,” said Adetshina.

“Again … Nigeria, thank you for picking me up when I was on my knees,” Adetshina said. “My story is powerful, not only in Nigeria but globally. Many young people can relate to my journey and learn from it,” she added.

Governor of Enugu state Peter Mbah commended Adetshina’s resilience over the past few months.

“Despite attempts to discourage you, you’ve shown the grit and resilience that defines the people of Enugu State. You are a true daughter of Enugu,” he said.

On the world stage

Chiddima and her mother’s identity documents were later cancelled by Home Affairs, but she kept rising.

At the Miss Universe pageant, she was crowned first runner-up to 21-year-old Victoria Kjær Theilvig.

She hailed the achievement as “historic”.

As she travelled the world with the Miss Universe organisation, she left her old life behind.

She announced that she would not participate in any pageants going forward and had left South Africa for good.

“I feel like I sidelined my emotions so I could pursue this dream. So I think now is the best time to actually start considering my health as well.

“I will have this opportunity to unite not only Nigeria and South Africa, but also the whole of Africa,” she was quoted by The Guardian.

The end … for now.