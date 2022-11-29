'Stop 'paying lip service' to freedom of Palestine and isolate Israel' - EFF to UN

Faizel Patel

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on the United Nations (UN) to stop paying lip service to the freedom of the people of Palestine, and start isolating Israel.

The red berets have joined millions worldwide in marking the 45th anniversary of the International Day of Solidarity with the People of Palestine.

Solidarity with Palestine

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly called for 29 November to be observed as an annual day for solidarity with the plight of the people of Palestine.

The EFF said since then, the people of Palestine “have known no peace”.

“They have seen most of their land gradually taken over by a series of invasions instigated by the State of Israel, which is backed by the most powerful nations on earth.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Israel’s ‘most wanted’ gang leader arrested in Bryanston

“The little land that Palestinians now have has been turned into an open-air prison, where Israel security forces can move in, assault, imprison and murder Palestinian men, women and children at will and with impunity,” the party said.

Universal condemnation

The EFF said the world needs to act on the Israeli Palestinian crisis.

“The world watches these atrocities without any indignation because the atrocities are directed at people who are considered not to be worthy of human rights and dignity by those with power in the world. “

“The tragedy of the people of Palestine, therefore, is one that those with power in the world can tolerate and not pay attention to, while the same western powers want to mobilise the rest of the world to focus on Ukraine, because people of Caucasian lineage are under threat,” the EFF added.

The EFF said there must be universal condemnation of “apartheid Israel”.

“This must entail boycott of everything that has to do with Israel, starting with severing any form of State-to-State relations with Israel, evicting their ambassador to South Africa and their ambassadors across the world.”

Solidarity

“The EFF stands in solidarity with Palestine, calls for the return of their land, and we condemn the bloodthirsty and repressive US backed regime of the so-called State of Israel,” it said.

It has called on the UN to also take action.

“We further call on the United Nations to stop paying lip service to the freedom of the people of Palestine, and start isolating Israel.”

“This will, however, be impossible until the UN Security Council is reformed to remove veto powers from the few countries that support the crimes committed by Israel against the people of Palestine,” the EFF said.

ALSO READ: Mogoeng arrives in Israel to embark on ‘spiritual journey