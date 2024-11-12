Lamola: South Africa not protecting Frelimo amid Mozambique election protests

The minister appeared to disagree with claims that the electoral outcome did not reflect the will of the Mozambican voters.

Protesters from the Maxaquene neighborhood burn a flag of the Mozambique Liberation Front party (FRELIMO) during a demonstration in Maputo on 24 October 2024. Picture: AFP / Alfredo Zuniga

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has dismissed suggestions that South Africa is protecting Mozambique’s ruling party, Frelimo, amid ongoing protests in the neighbouring country.

Tensions escalated in Mozambique last week as demonstrators took to the streets of Maputo, questioning the legitimacy of the 9 October general elections.

At least 40 people have died in the violence that erupted following the announcement of Daniel Chapo, the president-elect from the Frelimo party, as the clear winner.

Chapo’s election is being contested by the opposition, alleging fraud.

The protests also resulted in the temporary closure of the Lebombo border between Mozambique and South Africa, though the border post has since reopened.

Lamola on Mozambique elections

Speaking in a media briefing on Tuesday, Lamola explained that South Africa, as a member of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), observed the elections in Mozambique.

He revealed that a total of 17 169 239 Mozambicans, including 333 839 living abroad, were registered to vote.

However, only 7 464 822 people cast their ballots, resulting in a voter turnout of 43%.

The minister expressed concern over the outbreak of post-electoral violence.

“We once again reiterate the call made by various leaders in Mozambique to the law enforcement agencies to speedily investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“South Africa calls for calm and restraint to allow the electoral processes to conclude successfully and give the Constitutional Court or Council of Mozambique time and space to validate the election results in accordance with its mandate.

“We also welcome the return of some form of normality in terms of reopening it to allow transit of goods,” he said.

Lamola announced that all SADC leaders will gather in Zimbabwe on 20 November to receive a report on the political developments in the region, including the elections held in Botswana and Mozambique.

We reiterate our plea for calm & restraint to enable the electoral process to conclude effectively, thereby affording the Con. Court of Mozambique the time & space to evaluate concerns presented by all parties & confirm the election results in accordance with its legal remit. pic.twitter.com/7c37djnHak — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) November 12, 2024

He added that the government was concerned about potential spillover effects from the protests.

“It is given that if there is a conflict in any of the neighbouring countries, there will be spillovers to South Africa; hence, we continue to maintain lines of engagement with our Mozambican counterparts and with the processes that SADC is undertaking.”

Lamola on ANC-Frelimo relationship

Lamola appeared to disagree with claims that the electoral outcome did not reflect the will of the Mozambican voters.

“We don’t think we can make that judgment now,” he said, pointing out that there were no violence pre-elections.

“There could have been some sporadic incidents here and there, but largely it was peaceful, then the violence, at the scale which it is, erupted after the elections.”

The minister also stated that there was nothing wrong with South Africa congratulating Frelimo on its victory, explaining that this was not “something unique” and typically how such matters were handled.

“We have not gotten out of the norm or out of our way to protect our friends from Frelimo as it is being insinuated,” Lamola said, adding that South Africa was exercising its foreign relations.

“I’m surprised that you don’t juxtapose this with the United States of America. When the president of the Republic of South Africa issued the congratulatory message to President [Donald] Trump on Twitter, they were still counting [votes] in the US.”

When asked whether South Africa would mediate in Mozambique, Lamola stated that the country would approach the matter objectively.

“We are open to engage with any party in Mozambique to find a long-lasting solution.

“We believe the relationship between the ANC and Frelimo can’t stand in a way to find a long-lasting solution for the people of Mozambique.”

SADC, AU observation missions

Meanwhile, Tebogo Seokolo, acting deputy director-general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), stated that South Africa’s stance on the Mozambique elections would be based on the conclusions of the SADC and African Union (AU) election observation missions.

“If you read the report of the SADC observation missions, they do contain a set of recommendations in terms of what states should do to further strengthen the electoral process. They did the same with South Africa,” he said.

Seokolo explained that SADC follows up with member states, including South Africa, to monitor their progress in implementing the recommendations made during the election observation process.

