Strategies formulated to rescue North West municipalities

The North West MEC for cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs, Nono Maloyi, has lamented the dysfunctional municipalities and poor performance while introducing turnaround strategies to save them.

He was presenting his 2023 budget speech at the provincial legislature in Mahikeng yesterday.

Budget

Maloyi said of the R659.2 million budgeted for the 2023-2024 financial year:

R170.7 million will be used for administration; R197.5 million will be used for local governance;

R138.4 million will be used for development and planning; and

R152.4 million for traditional affairs.

Maloyi said his department has set aside R6 million to train 740 councillors, municipal officials and ward committee members in 15 training projects.

This budget vote comes after Eskom threatened to disconnect Zeerust in the Ramotshere Moiloa local municipality for failing to settle its R98 million debt.

Maloyi blamed a high vacancy rate in senior management positions at the municipality for poor performance.

“One of the key enablers of this unpalatable state of affairs, is the high vacancy rate in senior management positions which undermines the effective and efficient execution of the local government mandate.”

Service delivery

North West is notorious for regular protests related to lack of services, especially water. Maloyi has set aside R60 million for in water and sanitation challenges across the province.

Eight municipalities in the North West – Naledi, Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, Madibeng, Kgetlengrivier, Ramotshere Moiloa, Tswaing, Ditsobotla and Mahikeng – have been placed under administration for failing to meet their service delivery mandate.

Maloyi said the municipalities of Matlosana, Rustenburg, Madibeng, Kgetlengrivier, Naledi, Ramotshere Moiloa, Tswaing, Mamusa, Leekwa Teemane, Ditsobotla and MaquFassi Hills owed Eskom a combined R5.3 billion.

He outlined his plan to work with the North-West University, where 100 postgraduate students from various fields will be used by various municipalities.

