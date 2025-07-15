News

Struggle to get an Uber this morning? Here’s why

By Molemo Tladi

15 July 2025

Drivers are complaining about Uber reportedly changing commission percentage

Ubeer drivers are on strike

Uber drivers are marching against reported commission changes. Picture: Supplied

Hundreds of Gauteng residents were left stranded on Tuesday morning, as e-hailing service providers went on strike.

Drivers are complaining about Uber reportedly changing commission percentages, which they claim will leave them with less money in their pockets after every drive. The move could lead to lower trip prices for riders soon, but it would leave drivers worse off.

e-hailing service users left stranded

In a voice note addressed to fellow e-hailing drivers, and shared with The Citizen, one protester said they would down tools to join a march to Uber’s headquarters in Parktown, leaving many without a ride.

The representative urged the importance of unity and encouraged a large turnout, suggesting that anyone caught transporting people would be disciplined.

“It’s a matter of survival of the fittest, comrades. If we don’t do this, we know Uber will continue to drop the price again and again. So, this is our fight,” said another protester.

We are working for nothing- driver

Speaking to The Citizen, driver Awelani Matshete claimed Uber was taking as much as half of the commission on all fares.

“When we check, there is nothing we are getting. So, we are working for them, and they are making money, but when we want to discuss this with them, they don’t want to listen.”

This is a developing story.

