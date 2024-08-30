Sundowns’ Rayners ‘disappointed’ with assault accusation

'It was wrong because people were thinking this and that about my name,' Rayners said

Iqraam Rayners has opened up about the assault allegations against him. Picture: Sundowns/Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns new signing Iqraam Rayners has opened about the assault allegations against him.

Social activist in Stellenbosch Eon Hendrikse has opened a case against Rayners, claiming he was hit with a whiskey glass by the striker.

According to the 28-year-old Rayners, the case will be heard next week, after it was widely circulated that an alleged brawl took place at a pub in Stellenbosch. Rayners has since secured a big money move to the Brazilians from Stellies.

He’s in the Bafana Bafana squad that is set to face Uganda and South Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers that start next week. The former SuperSport United striker sat down with Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana, who does media work for the club’s popular pitchside podcast.

“I was disappointed with what the guy did and going it on social media. It was wrong because people were thinking this and that about my name,” Rayners said

“It’s all in the court’s hands now and next week we’ll have a mediation. We’ll sit on the table with my lawyer, people from court obviously and the guy. So next week will probably solve the problem and everything will be good after that.”

Rayners revealed that he has already settled at Chloorkop, although he has yet to play an official match for Sundowns. He’s no stranger to life in Gauteng, having spent two seasons at Sundowns neighbours Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

‘Players were happy to see me’

“My first day and experience of coming to a new team like Sundowns, players were happy to see me and they gave me a good welcome. For me it was a good feeling and personally I’ve never seen this before,” he said.

“It’s always good to come to training in the morning and there are a lot of guys that always make you happy. There are funny guys in the team who are always making jokes like Grant Kekana, Teboho Mokoena, and Denis Onyango who always have things to say.

“I find them funny because I’ve never experienced this before and for me it’s a good environment because all the players are happy everyday and you’ll never be sad coming to training so for me it’s a good feeling to be here.”