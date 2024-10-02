Supply from Lesotho Highlands cut, so councils must fix and enforce water restrictions

Water supply to Gauteng is halted for maintenance, but residents are urged to fix leaks and conserve water to avoid shortages.

Katse Dam is part of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project, which provides water to SA. Picture: Supplied

The Lesotho Highlands Water Project’s water supply to Gauteng and other inland provinces was cut off yesterday for essential maintenance, but taps should not run dry.

This is if municipalities fix leaks and burst pipes and promote water conservation, role players say.

If consumption continues at the current high level, water from the Vaal Dam, which is at 40% of capacity compared to more than 80% this time last year, might have to be supplemented by draw down from the Sterkfontein Dam. Then residents across the province will feel the bite of water restrictions.

Lesotho Highlands tunnel closure until 31 March, 2025

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina and Lesotho’s Minister of Natural Resources Mohlomi Moleko held a virtual meeting last week to assess the state of readiness for the Lesotho Highlands Water Project tunnel closure from 1 October to 31 March, 2025, for maintenance work on the transfer and delivery tunnels.

Rand Water has already implemented level 1 water restrictions across Gauteng.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, City of Ekurhuleni’s spokesperson Zweli Dlamini and City of Joburg’s MMC for environment, infrastructure, and service delivery Nico de Jager have all confirmed that level 1 water restrictions are currently in place across the various metros.

ALSO READ: Lesotho Highlands water shutdown kicks off on 1 October: Here’s what to expect

Level 1 restrictions will curb non-essential water use, including filling swimming pools, washing cars with hoses and watering gardens between 6am and 6pm.

Residents have also been urged to continue to use “grey water” from baths and sinks to water gardens, as well as install water-saving devices.

Any water leaks in a neighbourhood must be reported immediately, according to the three biggest metros in the province.

Water leaks must be reported immediately

DA spokesperson on water and sanitation Stephen Moore said the Lesotho Highlands Water Project temporary cut-off was “no cause for concern”.

“The Vaal Dam serves as a primary raw water source for Rand Water, which provides potable water daily to municipalities such as Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni.

“While the Lesotho Highlands Water Project contributes a significant portion of the water that eventually flows into the integrated Vaal River system, not all of it reaches the Vaal Dam, due to extractions by municipalities and agricultural needs along the Ash and Liebenberg Vlei Rivers,” he said.

ALSO READ: Water crisis: Level 1 restrictions implemented as demand targeted

Water from Sterkfontein Dam, which holds substantial emergency reserves, will supplement the Vaal Dam during the maintenance period, Moore said.

Water management expert from the University of South Africa Prof Anja du Plessis said cities should not run dry if municipalities fix leaks and burst pipes, promote water conservation and plan accordingly.

“According to a department of water and sanitation analysis, there will not be a significant effect on the integrated Vaal River system.

‘Not significant effect on Vaal River system’ by Lesotho Highlands cut

“This means Rand Water should be able to extract and supply water as usual.”

Du Plessis said municipalities and their customers need to adhere to water restrictions.

“If water demands, use, as well as non-revenue water losses remain high and do not decrease or stabilise, and if we experience poor or below average rainfall, water restrictions will most probably escalate to higher levels.

ALSO READ: ‘Faeces came out of the shower’: Makhanda water crisis leaves students desperate

“La Nina has been predicted but the intensity thereof is not certain.

“We might experience above-average rainfall; however, we can’t depend on this,” she said.

“Water consumption needs to decrease and municipalities need to pull their weight by investing enough into neglected and unmaintained water infrastructure which currently contributes to ongoing water outages,” Du Plessis added.

Water consumption needs to decrease

“The effects of the maintenance period will therefore be of a minimum significance.

“The major issue contributing to suburbs running dry for days or even a week at a time is due to high non-revenue water losses – major leaks, bursting pipes and delayed response times,” she said.

City of Ekurhuleni’s spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said as temperatures began to rise so would the use of water, and during that time it was crucial to preserve this limited resource.

ALSO READ: Vaal Dam levels continue to drop, now 40% lower than last year

“Ekurhuleni is committed to promoting water conservation and sustainability.

“We encourage all residents to join us in this effort by adopting water-saving practices to avoid a Day Zero,” Dlamini said.

Water expert Dr Ferrial Adam said it was not expected that cities in Gauteng would run dry.

Gauteng taps won’t dry out

“If they don’t have water, it’s more an issue of infrastructure in the province than the Lesotho Highlands Water Project maintenance.

“But there are areas in provinces like the Free State that could have little to no water, given that some municipalities are already unable to supply water to people,” Adam said.