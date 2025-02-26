Table Mountain fires spread even further: Here are the areas closed and under alert

As a precaution, the following areas will remain closed until further notice

A change in conditions and strong gusting winds overnight has led to Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) fires spreading toward Tafelberg Road and Vredehoek.

Firefighters are battling escalating wildfires after a blaze broke out in the Newlands Ravine on Sunday and flared up on Tuesday.

“All available resources from the TMNP fire management team, NCC Wildfires, Volunteer Wildfire Services, Working on Fire, Provincial Disaster Management, Enviro Wildfire Services, and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services have been diverted to various sections along Tafelberg Road, Red Hill and its surrounding areas to contain the fire,” said SANParks Senior Communications Manager Charles Phahlane.

Areas under alert

All available aerial resources were set to be deployed at first light on Wednesday to the City Bowl and Red Hill regions as a priority.

Meanwhile, a fire in Red Hill remains active, burning south of Ocean View toward Kommetjie.

Phahlane said, as a precaution, the following areas will remain closed until further notice:

Front Table trails: From Platteklip Gorge to Newlands, including Maclear’s Beacon.

Tafelberg Road closed to the public

Kirstenbosch and Rhodes Memorial Estate: Active fire lines remain close to Kirstenbosch. Newlands Forest remains closed.

Red Hill trails: Access from Red Hill, Slangkop, Ocean View, Jonkersdam, and Kleinplaas Dam is restricted.

He said the continued presence of hikers in areas closed off due to fire damage and active fire operations remains a concern.

“We urge the public to strictly adhere to all trail closures for their safety.”

Despite concerns, authorities have urged Cape Town residents not to panic

This is a developing story.

