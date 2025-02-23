SANParks deploys more than 50 firefighters to contain fire at Table Mountain National Park

SANParks has urged the public to avoid the affected areas for safety reasons.

SANParks has deployed more than 50 ground firefighters and aerial resources to combat an active fire in the Newlands area of Table Mountain National Park above Kirstenbosch.

According to SANParks, the blaze was reported at 3:40am Sunday morning.

It said the fire was burning in an inaccessible area above the Lady Anne Barnard trail and could spread to the Back Table.

ALSO READ: Fire at Table Mountain’s Redhill flares up again amid strong winds

After battling the blaze for three hours in the inaccessible area, SANParks deployed aerial support to contain the blaze.

“At this stage, ground crews are unable to access water sources for vehicles and hoses. Aerial support has been activated to control the flames,” said SANParks.

“As a precautionary measure, trails in Newlands and Kirstenbosch area have been closed. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and further updates will be provided.”

ALSO READ: Fire trucks sit dormant in depots as municipalities complain about shortage

SANParks has urged the public to avoid the affected areas for safety reasons.

Fire at Redhill

This is not the first fire reported at the park this month.

On 9 February, SANParks advised residents of Redhill, in the southern section of the park, to evacuate after a blaze was reported.

ALSO READ: Fire guts student accommodation building in Sunnyside, Tshwane

The blaze was first reported at 3pm in the Redhill informal settlement and spread rapidly due to strong southeasterly winds.

Hiking trails were temporarily closed.

The Redhill Road was temporarily closed to the public, allowing emergency services to pass.

At the time, SANParks deployed helicopters from two Newlands Fire Base, two QRF choppers from Stellenbosch and ground crews from NCC Wildfires, EVS crew, Volunteer Wildfire Services, and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services.

Approximately 116 hectares of land were burnt before containment.

ALSO READ: New Year’s Eve fireworks warning amid Table Mountain fire concerns

Two days later, another blaze flared up in Hout Bay, forcing the city to divert NCC Wildfires and City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services ground crews from Red Hill to assist with containment efforts in Hout Bay.