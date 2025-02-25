Table Mountain fire takes a bad turn: What you need to know

SANParks warned that flare-ups may be expected throughout the week.

A fire that broke out on the Newlands Ravine at Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town on Sunday morning has flared up again.

This was confirmed by SA National Parks (SANParks) on Tuesday.

It said aerial and ground resources have been deployed, but the latest fires are burning in inaccessible terrain.

Reports nearby claimed smoke from the fire was blowing into the city.

Spokesperson Charles Phahlane earlier confirmed that there were no flare-ups on Monday night, so rescue teams would remain on the fire line while scaling back operations.

“We have ground crew on standby and ready to respond when necessary, like when the sun heats up later in the day,” he said on Tuesday morning.

Newlands Forest remains closed, especially the contour path which is badly damaged and very unstable.

“Other trails on Devils Peaks and Platteklip to Maclear’s Beacon may be open but we caution the public to remain on paths and not to try and enter the burnt area,” said Phahlane.

SANparks said Sunday’s fire had burned approximately 60 hectares of veld and had been largely contained in areas accessible to firefighters.

It did however warn that flare-ups are to be expected throughout the week.

An appeal to the public to remain calm and follow official updates has been made.

Additional reporting by Brian Sokutu