WATCH: Taxi crushed by fallen tree as severe storms put SA on high alert

The storms could also complicate Saturday's decisive Springbok-All Blacks clash at FNB Stadium.

As South Africans continue to brace for severe weather conditions, a minibus taxi was damaged when strong winds uprooted a tree that fell onto the vehicle.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms for parts of the Northern Cape, while the Free State, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are also bracing for severe conditions.

Springboks

The storms could also complicate Saturday’s decisive Springbok-All Blacks clash at FNB Stadium.

Severe weather is expected to move across Johannesburg around the same time as the showdown kicks off shortly after 5pm, potentially placing tens of thousands of spectators and both teams at risk.

Disaster teams, traffic police and emergency services are on high alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and destructive winds.

Joburg warning

With the winds howling at tremendous speeds, a taxi was damaged by the severe gusts. The Citizen visited the scene and discovered no one was in the taxi at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) has urged residents to remain vigilant.

“As the city, we remain on high alert together with our specialised rescue unit, which is prepared to respond to water-related emergencies,” said EMS spokesperson Kagiso Phasha.

“We urge motorists to slow down, maintain a safe following distance and avoid flooded roads. Pedestrians should avoid walking through flooded areas and stay away from fast-flowing water.”

A tree fell onto a taxi in Langlaagte, Johannesburg, amid adverse weather conditions across Gauteng on 4 September 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Emergency services

Pasha warned that weather conditions may continue into the weekend.

“Residents are urged to remain vigilant and monitor official weather and emergency updates. For any emergency that might occur, you can contact the city’s command and control centre on 011 375 5911.”

The eThekwini Municipality has also placed its Disaster Management and emergency services teams on high alert as damaging winds of up to 90km/h were forecast for Friday, 04 September 2026.